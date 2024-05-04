Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 4?

The Denver Nuggets were simply sensational in the playoff series against the LA Lakers and showed a lot of character to make multiple comebacks from large deficits during 4 out of 5 games. However, the Nuggets are now sweating over the fitness of Jamal Murray before game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he is in and out of training because of this calf injury.

Jamal Murray is an absolute superstar for the Denver Nuggets and is their second-best player after Nikola Jokic. The Canadian was instrumental in the recently concluded series against the Lakers in which he came up clutch with his performances in the last few minutes multiple times.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Jamal Murray's calf is hurt. Murray's injury is not serious, as confirmed by head coach Michael Malone. The group is taking a measured approach. However, Murray hasn't been consistently showing up for team practices. The Nuggets would have hoped he would suit up. The Nuggets won the 2023 Championship while Murray was playing at his peak.

Murray's torn ACL prevented him from participating. In 2022, the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round. Murray is averaging 23.6 per game during the postseason this year. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists in addition to his 23.6 points per game.

More Rest Time for the Nuggets

The Nuggets will also profit from the three days that separate Games 2 and 3 of the series the following week, as other league teams catch up with their second-round matches. After both teams emerged from the first round in five games or less, Denver's matchup against Minnesota will begin ahead of schedule.

