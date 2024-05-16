Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves on May 16?

Things changed rapidly in the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Denver Nuggets have completely turned the tables in the series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning three straight to take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 in Minnesota after trailing 0-2 with two losses at home. The catalyst for this turnaround is none other than Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP of the league and to make matters for Wolves, he is not on injury report for game 6 of the series.



The Nuggets are currently the heavy favorites to win the Western Conference in 2023–2024, indicating that they should win either Game 6 or Game 7 against the Timberwolves and make it back-to-back conference finals. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Nikola Jokic play against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight?

Nikola Jokic is all set to suit up for the Nuggets in game 6 as he is listed as available for the game. The Serbian superstar has taken the series over with his performances and is averaging 29.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists in the five games so far.

Jokic made a mockery of the Wolves defense and their defensive player of the year in the last game as he scored 40 points, collected 7 rebounds, and provided 13 assists without a single turnover.

Can Jokic lead the Nuggets to a win in Game 6?

Nikola Jokic can do anything on the basketball court right now as he is looking in that zone where he feels nobody can guard him on the court. Ask Rudy Gobert and he will tell you how it felt to be torched by Joker in the last game as the Frenchman looked clueless. The Nuggets will hope that they can finish the series in 6 games and get some extra rest days under their belt.

ALSO READ: Did Nikola Jokic Really Give His NBA MVP Award to His Horses for Playing With It? Exploring Viral Video