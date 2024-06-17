Number 1 LeBron James Hater Dave Portnoy Mocks NBA Star While Commenting on Ilia Topuria’s Self Congratulatory Post

Two years ago, Dave Portnoy declared himself the biggest hater of legend LeBron James. As a die-hard Boston sports fan and creator of Barstool Sports, his love for sports stars has been visible. But it’s no surprise that he has a strong dislike for the Lakers star, especially considering the Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

Despite being vocal about NBA and WNBA stars, Portnoy's words, “I'm the No. 1 LeBron James hater in the world, I'm the league leader,” shook basketball fans. Time and again, Portnoy has indirectly mocked athletes, and he did so recently when Lia Topuria shared his bold, self-congratulatory post over social media platforms.

Dave Portnoy’s reaction to Ilia Topuria's post

On June 17th, 27-year-old UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria took to his Instagram handle and added a new post with an elaborate caption. Dave Portnoy reacted to his post on X, reposting it with the comment, "What an absolute power move. Somewhere LeBron just punched an oak desk for not doing this first.”

Portnoy is humorously praising Ilia Topuria's self-appreciation post, calling it a "power move." By saying, "Somewhere LeBron just punched an oak desk for not doing this first," he is playfully suggesting that LeBron James, known for his confidence and self-promotion, would be envious of Topuria's bold and confident act.

Let's take a look at what Topuria posted.

He wrote, “Today I want to express my gratitude to this person for providing me with everything I have, for supporting me to withstand any circumstance, and for never losing faith in God and in the attraction of all good things to me”.

Further continuing, “Always relying on me and giving me the life I now enjoy. Today I want to thank myself for all the times I've respected myself, loved myself, and forgiven myself. Long live the Matador that lives inside me! I will always be proud and with a smile on my face, remembering all that I have accomplished. #Luchador Por Siempre”

Ilia Topuria, celebrated not just for his championship-caliber fighting skills but also for his superstar status, has received jaw-dropping ovations in both Georgia and Spain after clinching UFC gold.

Dave's comment, while poking fun at LeBron, is consistent with his long-standing habit of rubbing the NBA star, something he's been known for over the past two years.

Portnoy’s continued critique of LeBron James

Portnoy recently discussed LeBron James on The Pat Bev Podcast with Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, where he labeled himself the top LeBron James hater due to the numerous victories LeBron has secured over the Boston Celtics throughout the years. He added:

"One of my favorite teams, and I've been through Super Bowls with the Patriots, Red Sox World Series. Maybe my favorite team in the Boston fandom was KG, Rondo, Pierce, and Ray Allen. And they hated LeBron, it wasn't for show, like they hated him. Game seven, I was sitting on the floor, I moved a little bit to the center, but I was in a corner.

And after LeBron beat the Celtics, 10 security guys rushed in front of me like they couldn't say anything. My hatred of him is well-known, long, and documented."

In conclusion, it's clear that through various interactions, such as on The Pat Bev Podcast and on social platforms, Portnoy has made it evident that his dislike for the Lakers star, rooted in his allegiance to the Boston Celtics, is strong.

