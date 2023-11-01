Nurmagomedov predicted he would smash Conor McGregor if he moved up to 155

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the best rivalries that we have ever had in UFC. McGregor and Khabib are immortalized forever in each other careers.

Both had the match at UFC 223.

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated the fight and won by submission. Khabib finished McGregor and he predicted the result three years before their encounter.

Khabib was asked in the interview about Conor McGregor moving to his weight division 155 to which undefeated Nurmagomedov replied.

“I like Conor McGregor but if he comes 155. I will finish him no problem, he is the striking guy I like him. He finished Jose Aldo he killed him but if he comes 155 pounds welcome”

Khabib also talked about Conor McGregor's trash talk in the same interview back then and said his trash talk is good he knows how to make money.”

What went wrong between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor was back then the biggest deal in sport. He knocked out the king of Rio Jose Aldo in thirteen seconds of the very first round. He was a heavy underdog in the fight. The victory over Jose Aldo made McGregor star overnight as he was the guy who talks trash and backs it up late.

McGregor also went after a 155-pound championship and became the first-ever two-division champion.

McGregor took time off from UFC and was stripped of his titles and he went for his first-ever boxing crossover where he fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his name on the list and became the champion. The tension between McGregor started when Khabib slapped Conor McGregor's friend.

And McGregor alongside some of his team members attacked Khabib’s bus and was later charged with the case. The case was later settled in court and bad blood between Khabib and Conor started to even grow more.

Until both fighters met in the Octagon at UFC 223, where Khabib defeated Conor McGregor

