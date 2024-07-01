Bo Nix Favored To Start Over Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham As QB for Broncos Week 1

Bo Nix, the Broncos' 12th overall choice, is leading the race ahead of Zach Wilson and Jarett Stidham. Nix is the odds-on favorite to take the first snap for the Broncos in Week One against the Seahawks.



This could be the worst quarterback competition since the Cleveland Browns faced Brock Osweiler, Deshone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, and Cody Kessler for the starting job seven years ago. One would assume that the fifth-year Oregon player picked in the first round has an advantage.

Bo Nix is leading the betting websites

Even though all three quarterbacks shared starting reps at the summer minicamp, the betting market currently favors Nix over Stidham and Wilson. Nix is presently listed with -400 chances to start Week 1 for the Broncos, while Wilson and Stidham are listed at +450 and +650, respectively, according to Draft Kings.

Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy. If Nix performs well in training camp and the preseason, he will most certainly win the job, but it would be an upset for Wilson or Stidham.

Stidham has only four career starts. Wilson dwarfs him in terms of real-game experience, even though Stidham has been in the league for longer. However, considering the Broncos' lengthy history of poor seasons, we can safely assume Bo Nix will start sooner rather than later.

What the coach has to say about this

Head coach Sean Payton wanted to start over after releasing veteran Russell Wilson during the offseason, which is why the Broncos selected Nix with the 12th overall pick. As an extra competition, he also signed Zach Wilson, who lost favor with the Jets.

Payton rated the Oregon graduate highly even before he was connected to a move to Mile High. Nix demonstrated arm power and mental fortitude throughout the OTAs by adapting to Payton's methods. While for Wilson, sources from early June stated that the Broncos coaches were taken aback by his adaptation to the new scheme.

Although Broncos head coach Sean Payton stated toward the end of the offseason program that all three quarterbacks are competing for the job and will have the opportunity to work with the first-string offense, Payton has no deadline to choose a starter other than before the first game.

