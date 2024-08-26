Odell Beckham Injury Update: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Asked if Star WR Will Play in Week 1 of Upcoming NFL Season?

With the Miami Dolphins preparing for the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the concern about Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury condition remains. Beckham is now on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.



Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel delivered an injury report on freshly traded Odell Beckham Jr. following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the previous preseason game.

When asked if he was hopeful Beckham will train before the season began, McDaniel said, "Yeah. I'm optimistic about many things. I'm not worried about it, but you hope... You must listen to people's bodies and be extremely communicative. I know he's hopeful about how things are going, but you just take one day at a time, and like I previously stated, I'm not concerned because of how involved he's been."



McDaniel made it apparent that he is optimistic about several things, including how things are progressing with OBJ. "He's found a way to be a leader without playing, which is difficult to accomplish, but his thinking is sound. And I am delighted about that." McDaniel added.

Beckham has not been able to practice in more than three months since joining the Dolphins. The management must decide by Tuesday whether to activate him off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or to keep him out of the first four games of the season.



The details of Beckham's injury are unknown since the team has stayed quiet about it. Beckham has been out since signing with the Dolphins this offseason due to an unexplained issue, and with no mandatory injury reporting until the regular season, details have been few.

Aside from OBJ, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel released an injury report late Friday on four other anticipated starters who are suffering from ailments of varying severity: Safety Jevon Holland, center Aaron Brewer, defensive lineman Benito Jones, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.



Regarding Jevon Holland, McDaniel stated, "He had a pretty terrific workout today that he was excited about. At this point, I'd say it's just day-to-day. McDaniel stated that Holland's development is extremely beneficial to the squad, as he is one of the team's most vital players. Like Odell, he is out with an unclear issue.

McDaniel noted that he has no definite information about Aaron Brewer, who has been sidelined due to a hand injury. The Dolphins were so anxious about his availability for the opening that they pulled Liam Eichenberg out of Friday night's game. "Nothing has truly changed with it. "I feel pretty good about it, but nothing concrete," McDaniel stated.

The Dolphins aren't concerned about Ezukanma or McMorris, who were both observed wearing walking boots on Friday after being injured in Wednesday's practice. According to McDaniel, "At this time, what I know is that it isn't longer than week to week, but it might be more expedient."

Finally, Jones and Brandon Pili, the Dolphins' top two nose tackles, might return before Week 1. Jones has been out for several weeks due to an unexplained ailment, and Pili was injured on Friday, but the initial prognosis was encouraging.