Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself at the center of controversy following his recent signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Reports have surfaced accusing the three-time Pro Bowler of potentially duping the team into providing him with what some are calling a "retirement package," raising questions about his intentions for the upcoming 2024 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. Accused of Tricking Miami Dolphins

More than three months after inking his deal with the Dolphins, Beckham has yet to step foot on the practice field.

The team placed him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, citing an undisclosed injury that reportedly occurred before he signed his contract.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has described Beckham's status as "week to week," leaving fans and analysts speculating about the nature and severity of the injury.

This prolonged absence has fueled rumors that Beckham may have strategically orchestrated his contract to secure a hefty paycheck while potentially sidelining himself for the 2024 season.

The situation has drawn comparisons to a previous incident involving former Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller.

The Will Fuller Precedent

To understand the gravity of the accusations against Beckham, it's crucial to revisit the Will Fuller incident.

In 2021, the Dolphins signed Fuller to a one-year, $10.6 million contract.

However, Fuller's tenure with the team was disastrous, as he appeared in only two games, recording a mere four catches for 26 yards and zero touchdowns.

Fuller's constant injuries and subsequent midseason retirement without officially notifying the league left a bitter taste in the mouths of Dolphins fans and management.

The team effectively paid $2.7 million per catch, making it one of the most costly missteps in recent franchise history.

Now, with Beckham's situation unfolding in a similar fashion, concerns seem to be growing that history may be repeating itself.

Adding fuel to the fire are questions about Beckham's recent on-field performance.

Once considered one of the NFL's elite receivers, Beckham's production has significantly declined in recent years.

He hasn't recorded a 1,000-yard season since 2019 when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

Furthermore, his last double-digit touchdown season was in 2016, and he has failed to surpass six touchdowns in a season since 2018.

These statistics paint a picture of a player whose best days may be behind him, leading some to question whether the Dolphins' investment in Beckham is justified or if they've fallen victim to another costly gamble.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel Downplays Concerns About Odell Beckam Jr.

Despite the swirling rumors and speculation, it looks like the Dolphins' coaching staff remains steadfast in their support of Beckham.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has downplayed concerns about the receiver's readiness for the regular season, stressing on the importance of a cautious approach to his return.

"What you don't want, and what I know Odell doesn't want is getting on the grass and then leaving it," McDaniel stated.

"So just preparing people to be the version of themselves where they play confident and convicted."

McDaniel also highlighted Beckham's off-field contributions, noting that the receiver has already made a positive impression on his teammates through his work ethic and dedication during meetings and rehabilitation sessions.

"Odell, his teammates know he's working hard because he shows them that every day as he gets back on the field," McDaniel added.

"He didn't sign up for football to be in meetings. Even though my meetings are super entertaining, I don't think that was the case. He's working his way to be back on the field."

As the controversy unfolds, it's worth examining Beckham's career trajectory.

The New York Giants selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he quickly became one of the league's most electrifying players.

However, his journey has been marked by both highs and lows, with stints at the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season with the Ravens, Beckham appeared in 14 games (six starts), catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

It's also worth noting that Beckham missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory.

This injury history adds another layer of complexity to the current situation with the Dolphins.

As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Beckham and the Dolphins.

The team signed him with the hope that OBJ could provide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a reliable third option behind star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The question now is whether he can add significantly to those numbers in a Dolphins uniform.

As the regular season draws near, the pressure will surely get higher for Beckham to prove his worth and show that he still has what it takes to be a difference-maker in the NFL.