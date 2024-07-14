Odell Beckham Jr Backs Brother Kordell Beckham’s Journey in Love Island USA; Says 'Yalllll Go Vote'

Odell Beckham Jr’s younger brother, Kordell Beckham, is a contestant on Love Island USA. The NFL star showered his support for his brother on social media. Odell shared multiple stories on his Instagram handle for his brother on Friday, July 12.

Kordell Beckham is trying to set his foot in the fashion modelling industry. He is one of the top contenders to win season 6 of the reality show Love Island. Kordell has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Nike, and GAP in the past. He plays football for passion, unlike his brother who is an NFL professional.

Odell Beckham Jr supports Kordell Beckham

Odell shared a photo from the show on his Instagram handle. Kordell could be seen getting a kiss from Serena Page. The NFL athlete urged people to vote for his brother. “Yalllll go vote,” he wrote on his social media handle.

The 31-year-old added a link in his bio. He asked people to support Kordell and Serena’s budding romance. In a recent Love Island USA episode, fans had to vote for their favorite couple in the villa.

Kordell’s Journey in the show has been pretty smooth. He paired with Page at the beginning of the season. He hit a major setback when Page decided to pair with Daia McGhee after Casa Amor’s return. Page and Kordell picked up from where they left resulting in the end of Daia’s journey on the show.

Daia was accused of interreacting with Odell Beckham Jr on social media before linking with Kordell. Cast member Leah Kateb couldn’t stand the messages Daia sent. It felt like Daia came to the reality show with a plan and Odell fell for it.

Daia refused the allegations. She backed herself after her arrival at Casa Amor. She said her feelings for Kordell were genuine and independent. “I genuinely care for Kordell,” Daia said. Serena took a jab at Daia while addressing the drama. “I know damn sure I wasn’t in his comments,” she said.

Kordell Beckham’s relationship with Odell Beckham Jr

Odell and Kordell are often clicked together. Kordell recently shared a picture with his brother on his Instagram. They posed in front of a luxurious car. Odell was spotted holding a mobile phone in his hand. Kordell had a red plastic cup in his hands.

Odell's cheering for Kordell signifies the brotherly love they have for each other. The NFL wide receiver has gained popularity by playing football over the years. Kordell who is a fashion model would love to skyrocket his career by winning the Love Island USA season 6.