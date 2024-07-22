Odell Beckham Jr Career Earnings: How Much Has Dolphins Star Made From the NFL?

Odell Beckham Jr will represent the Miami Dolphins in the 2024-25 NFL season. It’s his third team in the past three years and fifth in his NFL career. The 31-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on May 3, 2024.

Beckham Jr played for the LSU Tigers during college and received a first-team all-American honor in 2013. The Jets picked him as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He joined the Cleveland Browns after representing the Dolphins for five years. Beckham Jr signed for the Rams in the 2021 offseason and won the Super Bowl. He played for the Ravens after missing the action in 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr’s career earnings

In his nine seasons in the NFL, Beckham Jr has been with five franchises. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $40 million. Odell Beckham Jr has earned around $100 million in his career. Most of his career earnings come from his salary and endorsements.

Beckham Jr became the top-paid wide receiver in 2018. He signed a staggering $95 million contract with the Jets for five years. But the franchise traded him to the Browns seven months later.

Odell reportedly made around $32 million in the first five years of his contract. He made a gross of $19 million in the first year of his record-breaking contract with the Jets. Beckham Jr earned $15 million with a signing bonus of $13,835,000 during his stay at the Ravens.

The Dolphins will pay Odell Beckam Jr $3 million for his services in the 2024-25 season . Further details of the contract haven’t been published. Beckham Jr would like to prove his worth and land a bigger contract next year.

Odell Beckham Jr’s endorsements and charity

Brands often approach Beckham Jr for collaborations and endorsements. The former Jets WR signed the richest Nike deal for an NFL player. It was worth $29 million, bounding him to the shoe brand for five years.

Beckham Jr has also partnered with multiple other brands, including EA Sports, Lenovo, Steiner Sports, and Dunkin’ Donuts. He donates a significant part of his earnings to charity. In 2016, he donated $500,000 to repair the fields lost during the Baton Rogue floods. The NFL star also paid $100,000 for Harvey Hurricane relief work.

Beckham Jr’s charity goes beyond money. He once got to know about a 9-year-old cancer patient’s desire to meet him. Beckham Jr fulfilled the request he received via social media and actually paid a visit to the young patient.

