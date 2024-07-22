Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: From Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian to Zendaya

Odell Beckham Jr, an American football wide receiver, has played in the NFL for nine seasons. He was the highest-paid WR in the league in 2018. The 31-year-old won the Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. He recently signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. The Miami-based franchise is his third team in three years.

Beckham Jr was born to Odell Beckham Sr. and Heather Van Norman on November 5, 1992. He played for the LSU Tigers during his college years. The Jets selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Seven months after offering him a whopping $95 million contract, the Jets traded Beckham to the Browns. Odell joined the Rams in the 2021 postseason and won the Super Bowl. Last year, he played for the Ravens after missing the 2022-23 season.

Find out more about who Odell Beckham Jr. has dated and his current girlfriend. He is very popular for his high-profile romances. His dating life has been in the spotlight ever since the beginning of his NFL career.

Kim Kardashian (September 2023- May 2024)

Rumors about Beckham and Kardashian’s affair started in May last year. They were seen hanging out together at a Ritz Carlton Hotel. In September, People Magazine reported that Kim and Odell are dating. Five days later, the couple appeared in an Apple Music video.

The reality TV star attended Beckham’s birthday party. She also joined the NFL star during the CDFA fashion awards. Beckham and Kardashian joined other celebrities at Jay Z’s pre-Grammy party. They were at the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair too.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways in May 2024. Many had predicted that the relationship was ending a few weeks before the breakup. Some news outlets have reported that Kim wants to patch up with the Super Bowl LVI winner.

Lauren Wood (November 2019-September 2023)

Beckham had his most stable and successful relationship with Lauren Wood. They made their relationship official on Beckham’s 27th birthday. Wood posted several pictures with the NFL star on her Instagram handle. They had kept their relationship under the radar before that.

Beckham walked on the Red Carpet with Wood for the first time on February 9, 2020. On Odell’s 29th birthday, the couple announced they were expecting a baby together. A week later, Wood gave birth to their child, Zydn.

Odell and Lauren parted ways a few weeks before Beckham turned 31. Some reports suggested that Beckham was hanging out with a high-profile star, leading to his break up with Wood.

Polyxeni Ferfeli (2017-2018)

According to Page Six, Beckham had a serious relationship with Ferfeli in 2017. TMZ has some pictures from their getaway to Canada. However, the pair never made their affair public. They dated for around a year before going on separate paths.

Zendaya (2016)

Beckham was linked with Spiderman-fame actress Zendaya in 2016. They attended a Grammy afterparty together, leading to speculations about their relationship status. Zendaya clarified that they were just homies.

Zendaya and Odell were again spotted at a Knicks game. Their cozy behavior led to more rumors about their love life. Their teams stopped the drama by making it clear that there was no truth to the dating rumors.

Khloe Kardashian (2016)

Years before dating Kim, Beckham was speculated to be dating her sister Khloe Kardashian. They were photographed being intimate with each other during a pool party hosted by Drake.

Some sources were certain that Khloe and Beckham were definitely into each other. “Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting, and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy,” Khloe busted the rumors.

Kim Kardashian wants to get back together with Odell Beckham Jr

Life & Style Magazine believes Kim wants to patch up with Odell. According to reports, she sees an opportunity in dating the Dolphins WR. The magazine expects the couple to give each other another chance.

The insider revealed that Kim’s attempt to mend things is motivated by something more than love. The source added that Kim wants the over-the-top fame that Taylor Swift achieved after dating Travis Kelce. The report also said Kim desires the power couple status she had while dating Kanye West.

Several sources have reported that Kim wants to get back together with Beckham before the upcoming season begins. The insider thinks it’s ideal for her as she can take the thunder away from Swift.

The Business Times report suggested that Kardashian has many big names on her dating list. She recently attended multiple sporting events. Sources say Kim has told her family she wants to date a power player.