Odell Beckham Jr. Fires Back at Dolphins Fan Who Questioned if He Was Really Injured

Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the Miami Dolphins, but he hasn't practiced with the team yet. He's also been on the team's PUP list for the first few weeks of training camp. However, the seasoned wide receiver had to reply after a fan implied that he wasn't hurt and was just "pulling off another Will Fuller."



The wide receiver retaliated against supporters who questioned the severity of his injuries. In response to claims he lacks the drive to leave the list of people who are physically unable to perform and practice with the squad, Beckham went to social media on Thursday.



A fan on X (formerly Twitter) questioned whether Beckham is "pulling off another Will Fuller," referring to Fuller's only three appearances with Miami after signing a one-year contract worth more than $10 million in 2021. That sparked a slew of posts from the three-time Pro Bowler.



Beckham was upset and retaliated against the social media user. He stated, "Just realized I get more likes in clicks with my name in a story than without it." People seem to be quite bored. Who wants to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and not be able to do what they truly enjoy? Please make that make sense.

Essentially, Beckham appears to be saying that the only reason his name is in the news is because he is Odell Beckham. Beckham also stated that supporters need not worry about his every move.



He followed up with a second post, captioned "Move in silence...". I'll let you know the next time I need to take a piss; I didn't realize it was so vital to let you know what was going on."

Someone then pointed out to Odell that supporters just wanted some answers regarding his situation. Beckham stated that it was none of their concern and that the Dolphins were aware of the situation, which is all that mattered.

When it comes to finances, the notion that OBJ is just cashing a check is ridiculous. His NFL career earnings surpass $99 million, yet he's only guaranteed $3 million in 2024. Beckham does not need to play for a wage at this moment, and if he were only aiming to impress an NFL team, he would have negotiated for more money.

Beckham Jr. joined the Dolphins this offseason as the team's third receiver. The wide receiver did not have a great career with the Ravens, falling short of his high hopes when he joined the AFC North squad. However, his participation in the first games of the 2024 NFL season is now uncertain owing to continued injury concerns.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for the 2024 NFL season is currently unknown. The wide receiver has failed to practice with the squad, leading many to question if he will be ready for Week 1. Recently, the team’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa stated that he wants to work with Beckham to maintain camaraderie before the season begins.

Beckham missed the whole 2022 season due to a ruptured ACL sustained a year ago with the Los Angeles Rams, his second severe ACL injury. He injured his ankle early in 2023 while playing for the Baltimore Ravens, missing two games. Since then, injuries have been a regular theme in his career.

