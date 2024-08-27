Odell Beckham Jr. Hilariously Compared to Kevin Durant by Tyreek Hill Amid Social Media Troll

Tyreek Hill is having a bit of fun with his new teammate, Odell Beckham Jr. It is especially true after Beckham navigates his way through an early-season challenge. Beckham, who has recently joined the Miami Dolphins, has been dealing with criticism on social media.

A fan on X questioned why Beckham was physically unable to perform (PUP). It was on the list at the start of the season. He also suggested that he was avoiding games against the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars due to fear.

Tyreek Hill is known for his engaging and often playful social media presence. He has decided to weigh in on the situation. He took to X to compare Beckham’s social media interactions to those of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Durant has been open about his enjoyment of engaging with fans on social media. Beckham’s response to the fan’s criticism seemed to mirror that approach. Hill’s comparison underscores how both athletes use social media to connect with their audience. Especially when it comes to managing their public personas.

Beckham spent the 2023 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens. There, he made 35 receptions for 565 yards and scored three touchdowns. This performance placed him second on the team in receiving yards.

Now with the Dolphins, Beckham is expected to play a supporting role behind Miami’s top receivers. It will be with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill led the Dolphins with 1,799 receiving yards last season. It was while Waddle added 1,014 yards. Beckham will likely slot in behind these two stars. It was when he returned from his injury that he provided a valuable option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In the meantime, Beckham appears to be using social media as a way to manage the frustration of his current situation. Hill’s lighthearted interaction with Beckham on X suggests a strong camaraderie between the new teammates. It also indicates that Beckham is staying positive and engaged with fans despite his physical setbacks.

Beckham’s activity on social media, even while dealing with an injury, shows that he is keeping his spirits high and remaining connected with his audience. Hill’s support and playful engagement highlight the positive relationship between the two Dolphins players, suggesting that Beckham’s transition to Miami is off to a good start.

As Beckham works towards his recovery and returns to the field, his presence on social media and Hill’s backing might help keep his spirits up and his profile visible in the sport. Let us know in the comments what you think about Tyreek Hill’s jab.

