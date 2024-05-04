Odell Beckham Jr Joins His Third Team in Three Years; Signs One-Year Deal With Miami Dolphins

After selecting WRs Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins have recruited another WR. The Miami-based franchise will have multiple offense options in the upcoming season. The Dolphins are the 5th team that Beckham will represent in his career.

Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr

Beckham agreed on contract details for a one-year deal with the Dolphins on Friday. He will earn a fixed USD 3 million, which can go up to USD 8.25 million with incentives, in contrast to the 15 Million USD he was making with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham will play alongside the top WR duo in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle, whose 2,813 yards were the most by any pair last season. A team loaded with playmakers can efficiently use one of the best WRs in the league. Beckham can be the third option behind Hill and Waddle, as the Dolphins suffered while the duo was injured.

Beckham’s New Teammates React to His Signing

Dolphins star wide receivers Hill and Waddle looked quite happy after the team announced the signing. In response to a report about Beckham joining the Dolphins, Hill posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying that things are about to get ugly in Miami. Waddle also said, "OBJ, that's tough!!!"

Beckham spent the first few years of his career with the New York Giants. He moved to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and won the Super Bowl with them. The Baltimore Ravens acquired him in 2023, where he played last season. Beckham will become part of the third roster in three years after joining the Miami Dolphins.

Odell Beckham Jr’s career has seen a dip since his initial few years. Will his stay with the Miami Dolphins bring him back to the top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.