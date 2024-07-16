Who are Odell Beckham Jr.'s parents? All about Odell Beckham Sr. and Heather Van Norman

Odell Beckham Jr. was born to Odell Beckham Sr. and Heather Van Norman on November 5, 1992. He plays as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It’s his third team in three years. Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins on May 3.

Beckham Jr. played college football for the LSU Tigers. He received his first-team all-American honor in 2013. The New York Jets selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He had charted 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season. It earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award in his rookie season.

The 31-year-old won the Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. He couldn’t feature in 2022 but helped his team reach the AFC Championship game last year. His parents have played a huge role in his NFL career.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Parents

Who is Odell Beckham Jr’s mother?

Beckham Jr.’s mother, Heather Van Norman, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1970. She got transferred from the University of Minnesota in her sophomore year. Norman attended Louisana State University and was a track and field athlete during her college days.

Norman was preparing for the 1992 Olympics trials when she found out she was pregnant with Beckham Jr. However, she competed for the nation in the 4x100m relay at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

In his docu-series, the former Jets WR opened up about his relationship with his mother. In I Am More: OBJ, he revealed he is a momma’s boy. He credits Norman for his success in the NFL. He knows his mother worked very hard to provide everything for him. “Made sure that I was loved,” Beckham Jr. said.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr's father?

Odell Beckham Sr., Beckham Jr.’s father, was a football coach. He helped his son in his early years, eventually leading Beckham Jr. to Super Bowl 56. He also attended Lousiana State University. He is a personal trainer in addition to being a professional athlete.

Beckham Sr.’s career as an athlete was a huge inspiration for his son. He was proud to see Beckham Jr turning heads in the NFL. He established a training center, 4D Athletes, with its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. “It's something that has never happened in my family,” he said before Beckham Jr.’s draft selection in 2014.

What does Odell's mom do?

Heather Van Norman is an ambassador for the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) for the NFLPA and the NFL. She won five national championships during her time at Louisiana State University.

Norman led the Lady Tigers to two NCAA indoor titles and three consecutive NCAA outdoor titles. By the time she graduated, she had six All-American honors and three individual titles to her name.

Heather’s athletic background certainly influences Odell’s athleticism. Beckham Jr. believes his mother can complete a 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds. “She's pretty fast,” he quipped. Norman often praises her son for his form.

Did Odell Beckham Sr. play football?

Odell Beckham Sr. was a running back for the Lousiana Tigers from 1989 to 1992. His agility and tendency to make impactful plays made him a bright prospect. He also played in the Canadian Football League for a brief period.

“The chain has been broken and I’m very ecstatic.” Beckham Sr. said about his son’s selection in the NFL. He confessed that he wished for it as a parent. He added that parents always want their kids to have more, go further and be better.

What nationality is Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. is an American wide receiver. His parents are US citizens of African descent. OBJ was born in Baton Rogue, Los Angeles.

How are Kordell and Odell related?

Odell Beckham Jr. is the elder brother of the reality TV star Kordell Beckham Jr. They are often photographed together. Kordell is a contestant on season 6 of Love Island USA. The NFL wide receiver urged fans to vote for Kordell.

Kordell was born on May 27, 2002. He is a fashion model who has collaborated with Adidas, Nike, and GAP. In the last two weeks, he has gained over 80,000 followers on his Instagram handle, which promotes his modelling career. His account currently has around 170,000 followers.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s relationship with Kim Kardashian

Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted with Kim Kardashian at a Ritz Carlton hotel in May 2023. They were featured in an Apple Music Teaser five days after people reported that Odell and Kim were dating. The couple was spotted together on the NFL star’s birthday and at the CDFA Fashion Awards.

Beckham and Kardashian were seen vibing at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammy party. They also attended the Oscar Vanity Fair in 2024. The relationship came to a mutual end in May 2024. The couple wanted to focus on their family and career commitments.

Life & Style Magazine recently reported that Kim Kardashian wants to patch up with Odell Beckham Jr. She sees an opportunity in dating the NFL star. She desires to have similar fame as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.