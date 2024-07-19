Odell Beckham Jr. Predicts Brother Kordell’s Future With Serena Page on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6

On a recent episode of Love Island USA, the islanders had a special opportunity to connect with their families through heartfelt video calls, leading to some emotional and revealing moments. Kordell Beckham's video call stood out as particularly touching.

During his call, Kordell first spoke with his father, Odell Beckham Sr., who offered his thoughts on Kordell's relationship with fellow islander Serena Page. Odell Sr. was effusive in his praise, hinting that Serena might be the one for Kordell. His pride and approval were evident, and his words had a profound impact on Kordell, who was visibly moved and smiled brightly in response.

Odell Beckham Jr. on Kordell and Serena’s future

The conversation then shifted to Kordell's brother, Odell Jr., who joined the call to offer his perspective. Kordell shared his experiences with Serena, acknowledging the inevitable ups and downs in their relationship. “You know, meeting Serena... We've had our ups and downs and everything, but like, relationships and how they go, it's always gonna be ups and downs. You just got to know how to build from them. And it's gonna do nothing but make you stronger,” Kordell reflected. He then asked his brother for his opinion on Serena.

Odell Jr. was supportive, expressing his approval of Serena and their relationship. “Man, nah, I love it for you. I mean, from the jump. Honestly, you know, it was funny how y'all got linked together, but then I feel like everything happens for a reason. I could just tell, like, that kind of vibe and that energy. You know what I'm saying?” he said. He acknowledged the inevitability of relationship challenges but emphasized that these experiences contribute to personal growth and the strength of their bond.

Kordell’s father, Odell Sr., also shared his positive view of Serena. When Kordell asked for his thoughts on Serena, Odell Sr. described her as a “nice girl” and noted that relationships often require time to develop. He underscored the importance of friendship as a foundation for enduring relationships, which can withstand various challenges.

Let's look at what else is happening with Kordell Beckham and Daua McGhee

Kordell Beckham sought to make amends with Serena Page following a tumultuous period marked by drama during Casa Amor. After his split from Daia McGhee, Kordell approached Serena with a sincere apology and a plea for a second chance. “I f****d up, I made some mistakes,” Kordell admitted, taking full responsibility for his actions. “I know where I went wrong, and I'm openly admitting to the st that I've done because I really like you, Serena.”

Despite acknowledging his previous mistakes, Kordell emphasized his genuine feelings for Serena. “It may have not seemed like that with the set that I've done, but I do,” he continued. He expressed his desire to prove his commitment and work towards building a meaningful relationship. “I want to show you that I care, and I'm trying to do the right thing for the two of us to build what can be,” Kordell said.

This emotional exchange highlighted the depth of Kordell's feelings and his determination to repair and strengthen his connection with Serena, amidst the broader backdrop of family support and personal growth.