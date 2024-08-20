Odell Beckham Jr.’s Injury’s Latest Update From Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Leaves Fans Worried

Many people are puzzled by the scenario involving the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, will not be training this week despite showing indications of improvement.

According to DolphinsWire, head coach Mike McDaniel stated in his early-week news conference that the club isn't in a rush and wants Beckham to be "at our best when our best is required." Mike mentioned every PUP player in the report but did not mention Beckham specifically.

Mike adds, "One thing I've seen about Odell is that he puts his best foot forward. He has past teammates on his current team. They have truly informed me that this is the best version of a rehab and meeting room version of Odell.” Mike also stated that he is not hurrying through anything. The supporters are still curious as to why Beckham was not seen on the field if he was making significant progress.

However, the facts of Beckham's injury remain unknown, as the team has kept quiet about it. Beckham has been sidelined since signing with the Dolphins this offseason due to an unidentified condition, and with no obligatory injury reporting until the regular season, specifics have been limited.

Also Read: Tom Brady is not impressed with the recent development of QBs in the NFL

There's a scenario in which Beckham is activated the first week of the season, practices well, and everything goes smoothly as he works with and alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently stated that it is difficult to predict how the offense would form with Beckham until they can practice together on the field.

Advertisement

Going conservative with Beckham is also fair since the three-time Pro Bowler is a continual injury concern at this point in his career, having already suffered many serious injuries. Meanwhile, he is also 31 years of age, and most athletes' athleticism has deteriorated at this age.

However, he did play 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last year. Furthermore, Beckham had 35 receptions for 565 yards (an amazing 16.1 yards per grab) while playing a supplementary role in a run-heavy system.

It remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. can regularly or efficiently bear that job, but Mike McDaniel is likely to put a lot of faith in him. The OBJ-Miami experiment may take some time to analyze because the 31-year-old is still recovering.