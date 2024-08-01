In a surprising crossover in the world of athletes, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. was recently seen hanging out with Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham during his US vacation post EURO 2024.

This unexpected hangout has created a lot of noise over the internet, particularly given Beckham's recent split from globally known socialite reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her reported crush on the young English footballer.

Odell Beckham Jr. parties with Kim Kardashian's latest crush Jude Bellingham

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, popularly known as OBJ, was spotted spending time with Bellingham, who's currently enjoying some downtime following his impressive performance at Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old midfielder, a key player in England's journey to the tournament final, seems to be making the most of his American holiday by hanging out with sports stars from across the states.

This meetup between the two athletes has garnered massive attention, especially considering the recent gossip surrounding Bellingham and Kardashian.

Last month, reports surfaced that the SKIMS founder had developed a fondness for the young soccer star after signing him as the face of her new men's campaign.

Jude Bellingham is Kim Kardashian's new crush

While Beckham Jr. and Kardashian's relationship may have ended, however, it appears the reality TV star's interest in athletes hasn't.

Sources close to Kardashian reveal that she's quite taken with Bellingham, despite their significant age difference.

Advertisement

An insider shared, "Kim couldn't contain her excitement as she introduced Jude in the current Skims Men's ad, complimenting the young English player for his contributions on and off the field."

Kardashian herself was quoted saying, "I'm very pleased to introduce Jude as the face of our new Skims Men's advertisement."

However, those hoping for a potential romance between Kardashian and Bellingham might be disappointed.

Various reports suggest that the Real Madrid player is currently in a relationship with model Laura Celia Valk and is "madly in love" with her.

Jude Bellingham's US tour

It's worth noting that OBJ isn't the only star Bellingham has been rubbing shoulders with during his American sojourn.

The midfielder also caught up with fellow English footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold over dinner and even bumped into former Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero.

As Bellingham enjoys his well-deserved break, his club, Real Madrid, is already in the US for their pre-season tour.

Advertisement

The Spanish giants are set to play three friendly matches against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Bellingham is expected to join his teammates once they return to Madrid.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian split?

While Beckham Jr. seems to be enjoying his single life, many are curious about what led to his breakup with Kardashian.

According to inside sources, there was no dramatic fallout between the two. Instead, their relationship simply "fizzled out."

An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."

The source added, "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."

Advertisement

Their relationship, which began in September 2023, was known for its low-key nature.

The couple was spotted together at high-profile events like the Super Bowl and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party but generally kept their romance out of the public eye.

A source told the Daily Mail in February that Kim wanted "to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now," focusing on "protecting her private life a bit more than she has done in the past."

Despite initial reports suggesting the relationship was "getting serious," it seems the differences in their lifestyles may have contributed to the split.

While Odell is known for his low-key demeanor, Kim is accustomed to the limelight, a contrast that might have proved challenging in the long run.

As both Beckham Jr. and Kardashian move forward, it's clear they're doing so on amicable terms.

While fans might have hoped to see the couple make their red carpet debut at events like the Met Gala, it seems that chapter has closed.

Instead, we're left with the intriguing spectacle of OBJ partying with Kim's latest crush, proving once again that in the world of celebrity, crossovers can be as unexpected as they are fascinating.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Helmet Does Odell Beckham Jr. Wear?