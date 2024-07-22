Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises Brother Kordell’s Love Island Partner, Serena, With a FaceTime Message

Odell Beckham Jr. is thrilled about his brother Kordell’s blossoming romance on Love Island USA. The wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins expressed his excitement in a recent FaceTime appearance on the show. The 31-year-old player shared his joy over Kordell’s relationship with Serena Page.

Beckham has been closely following the show and has noted their authentic connection, highlighting the initial chemistry between them from their first appearance. Recalling their debut, Beckham pointed out the memorable neon green outfits Kordell and Serena wore, which left a lasting impression on him.

Odell Beckham Jr. supports Kordell’s Love Island romance

The player enthusiastically remarked, “I saw them both in neon green on the show’s first episode, and it was just perfect. I loved it.” Beckham’s pride in their relationship seems to be palpable. He has been enthusiastic about seeing their journey unfold.

The attention surrounding Kordell’s participation in the show has caught Beckham by surprise. He revealed that he’s been overwhelmed with messages from people asking him about the show. “Everyone’s been reaching out, asking if I’ve been watching. It’s been overwhelming,” Beckham admitted. Despite the unexpected spotlight, he is embracing the opportunity to support his brother.

Beckham's support goes beyond just watching the show. He has been actively promoting Kordell and Serena’s relationship on his Instagram Stories, encouraging his followers to vote for his brother. This shows his deep pride and commitment to supporting Kordell’s experience on the show.

Earlier in the season, Kordell had a brief connection with former contestant Daia McGhee. However, it sparked some controversy among his fans. Viewers speculated that Daia’s interest in Kordell might be connected to his famous sibling. This speculation leads to debates on social media.

Kordell’s earlier connection sparked debate about her interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

However, Daia addressed these concerns on the show and clarified that her feelings for Kordell were genuine and not influenced by his celebrity family. “My interest was always about Kordell himself, not his brother,” Daia clarified. “It’s baffling that people would think otherwise.”

After she departed from the show, Daia reiterated her sincerity in an interview with Us Weekly. “I’ve disproved every false claim made about me because I feel like I’m the one being unfairly targeted,” she said. “I’m receiving hateful comments and messages based on lies.” Daia’s frustration was evident as she defended her genuine intentions.

Despite the surrounding drama, both Odell and Kordell seem to have moved past the controversy. Beckham is focused on welcoming Serena Page into their family and is looking forward to meeting her. “I’m really excited to finally meet you,” he expressed.

Overall, Odell Beckham Jr.'s enthusiasm for his brother Kordell and his relationship with Serena Page highlights the strong bond between the siblings and Odell’s unwavering support for Kordell’s happiness.

The experience on Love Island USA has brought them considerable attention. Despite any challenges, Beckham remains a proud and supportive brother, celebrating Kordell’s journey with joy and pride.

