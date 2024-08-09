In the world of professional sports, where the spotlight often shines on athletic prowess and on-field achievements, a different kind of victory is being celebrated off the field.

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his former partner, Lauren 'Lolo' Wood, are making headlines for their successful co-parenting journey, proving that teamwork extends beyond the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood as Co-Parents

The 31-year-old Ridiculousness host, Lauren Wood, recently opened up about her experience of co-parenting with Beckham Jr.

Despite living on opposite coasts, the pair has managed to create a harmonious environment for their two-year-old son, Zydn.

"Co-parenting is definitely something to navigate," Wood shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I think we do a really good job at it because Zydn is the happiest baby. He is so smart and just lovable."

The challenges of maintaining a bicoastal arrangement have not deterred the former couple from prioritizing their son's well-being.

Wood explained, "He's working on the East Coast, and I'm working on the West Coast, so Zydn is getting a lot of travel time."

Wood emphasized that the co-parenting experience has been transformative for both her and Beckham Jr.

"It teaches both of us to become better humans," she stated. "You're working with somebody else's schedule and you're responsible for a whole other human."

This sentiment echoes a growing trend among separated parents like NFL legend Tom Brady and two of his ex-wives Bridget Moynahan and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who recognize the importance of putting their children's needs first.

Wood elaborated on their growth, saying, "It's fun navigating it, and I feel like we both grew from that."

The transition from a romantic relationship to a co-parenting partnership has brought about significant personal growth for both Wood and Beckham Jr. Wood reflected on this shift, stating, "Until we're completely responsible for another human being, we live in a state of self-interest and self-perspective. It changes overnight the moment we have our kids."

Lauren Wood’s Motherhood as a Superpower

For Wood, embracing motherhood has unlocked new potential within herself. She described the experience as if her mind "grew a third hemisphere that's only about Zydn."

"My capabilities multiplied," Wood explained. "My Zydn hemisphere is the fastest, most creative, problem-solving part of my brain. I'm entertaining, I'm animated, I'm engaged all the time."

While juggling her role as a mother and her career in entertainment, Wood has found a new rhythm.

She recently joined the cast of Ridiculousness as a permanent host, replacing Chanel West Coast.

Reflecting on her ability to balance these responsibilities, Wood said, "It's a testament to my own perseverance. It just makes me realize that I'm capable of way more than I ever thought was possible and I'm capable beyond my own expectations."

As Zydn grows older, Wood feels she is regaining a sense of balance in her life. "I'm finally getting back to myself and getting back to a balance of being able to do things for myself," she shared.

