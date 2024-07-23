Odell Beckham’s Brother Kordell Beckham and Serena Page Reveal What’s Next for Their Relationship After Love Island USA

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are the winners of the Love Island USA Season 6 after overcoming several obstacles. Following the success, the pair came forward to share what's next in their relationship as they recalled their romantic journey throughout the season.

Season 6 can be streamed on Peacock with all the episodes of the exciting show. While you watch, the adorable couple has disclosed exciting details about their union.

Odell Beckham’s brother Kordell Beckham and Serena Page reveal what’s upcoming for their relationship

Serena Page resides in Los Angeles while Kordell Beckham, the brother of American football player Odell Beckham, lives in Dallas. However, during an exclusive chat with People, she stated that the distance between them won't be an issue.

Kordell replied the same and said, “Distance is not an issue. I can make a move, I can make it happen. And I plan on moving out there soon.” The pair were asked what’s next in their life and how are they going to keep their relationship alive.

The footballer's brother stated that they will spend time with each other “going out, doing these things that we planned.” He further said that he would “move out there whenever she's ready.”

Kordell doesn't want to rush anything and wants Page to “have as much time as she needs possible.”

Advertisement

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were favorites of the viewers

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page became fan favorites following their heartfelt and evolving romance. The viewers became fans of their adorable love.

The pair faced multiple challenges however, the two went on to win over every hardship they faced together. This demonstrated their commitment to each other. Throughout the show, fans could see the chemistry between the two was always high.

Now that the greatest and most watched season of the show has come to an end, Love Island USA has new winners announced by host Ariana Madix. One of the highlights of the winning couple Serena and Kordell was the matching outfit.

The pair walked in a green matching outfit and in the final episode, they recalled their love and moments along with the rollercoaster they faced.

The couple came together during the first episode of the reality show and were voted as favorites by the American voters. The two bagged $100,000 in prize money.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kordell is the little brother of Odell Beckham Jr, as mentioned earlier. While the younger brother is celebrating his success with his love, the elder sibling expresses his excitement for the victory as well.

Beckham is well aware of the budding romance between his brother and partner Serena and the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins was thrilled about the pair's connection on Love Island.

Odell facetimed to one of the episodes of the popular reality show calling the relationship “genuine”. He even mentioned the green outfits calling it “The green and green, boom, I love it.”

The 31-year-old wide receiver also stated that he was continuously asked about his younger brother and if he was watching the show. The former LSU Tigers player revealed that he was proud of Kordell.

ALSO READ: Odell Beckham Jr. Predicts Brother Kordell’s Future With Serena Page on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6