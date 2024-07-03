‘Of Course Through LeBron’s Hard Work’: NBA Fans Rip JJ Redick Over His Claim About How Bronny James Earned Lakers Spot

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are preparing to make NBA history with the Lakers by becoming the first father-son duo to play together. The highly anticipated move, speculated for years, finally materialized in June.

Yet, this opportunity wasn't merely handed to 19-year-old Bronny, asserted new Lakers Coach, JJ Redick, at Bronny's introductory press conference. Instead, Bronny secured his position with the Lakers through his own diligence and hard work.

Fan backlash against JJ Redick's comments on Bronny James' Lakers opportunity

The Lakers New Coach stated, "I want to clarify one thing... Rob [Pelinka] and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this... Bronny has earned this through hard work".

Redick also sees Bronny as the epitome of their approach to player development. "Bronny represents our core focus on player development. His solid base level skills, his feel for the game, his athleticism, his skills in defense, shooting, and passing – there's so much potential there," Redick continued. "As we strive to improve our player development system more comprehensively, he has a fantastic chance to evolve into an exceptional NBA player."

However, not all fans were pleased with Redick's remarks, suspecting LeBron James' influence had a significant part in Bronny's selection. Here are some of their reactions.

Despite the skepticism, Bronny will aim to defy the critics during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas later this offseason. His goal is to dispel any doubts about his deserving of a roster place with the Lakers.

Bronny James' journey to recovery and Lakers' Summer League debut

During his only season at the University of Southern California, Bronny James showed steady performance in 25 games with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists dramatic cardiac arrest incident at USC last year led to his hospitalization. A congenital heart defect was treated through a procedure forcing him to sit out the initial eight games of the season during recovery.

James will debut for the Lakers in the Summer League later this month. Despite this, he revealed that he hasn't had a lot of discussions with his dad about their future partnership in the NBA.

