‘Ofc He Gotta Bring Up Money’: Jimmy Butler Trolled for Asking Young Kid to Bet Money on 1-on-1 Challenge

Jimmy Butler recently got called out for refusing to play a 1-on-1 basketball match with a young school kid unless there’s money put in as a bet. Jimmy was seen having a conversation with the seemingly school kid as he looked having no joke on being challenged to guard him single handedly.

However, soon after the video went viral, fans and followers started taking furious jabs at the Miami Heat star and all being pointing at his call for real money to be put as a bet on a mere friendly match.

Reacting to the short clip, a fan wrote, “He’s ringless ofc he gotta bring up money.”

However, the comment was made in the wake of Jimmy Butler not having a single NBA Championship to his name. However, another user who seemed to be a Jayson Tatum supporter, pointed out how the X/Twitter account endorses narratives against the Boston Celtics star, despite his achievements.

“They always target tatum, no matter what he does or achieves,” he wrote.

Later on, as the story around the post started developing, some fans also seemed to take Butler’s side as one of them wrote, “It’s called comedy dude, Jimmy ain’t like that”

Another fan took the narrative forward and trolled Jimmy for shaming kids despite being a millionaire as he tweeted, “Imagine being a millionaire then visiting the local court just to shame kids for bein broke lol”

What did Jimmy Butler say to the young kid?

As seen in the video, Jimmy was seen having a conversation with the kid while shooting the ball from around the court. After being challenged by the young champ, JB enquired and said, "I know you make enough money to play me 1 on 1."

To which the boy replied, "I just wanna workout with you.” But, Butler did not change his stance and kept on engaging in a competitive chat with the kid as he further said, "Uh uh, you said 1 on 1, 1 on 1 is personal.”

“How much money you got?” Butler further asked, to later find out that the kid was broke. However, the Heat star stood his ground insisting he’s not getting into any game unless a money bet is involved.

Butler further said, “I am only playing for money, if we ain't playing for money, don't ask me to play. We Playing for money.”

Jimmy Butler might get traded this summer

NBA experts and insiders seem to believe that the Miami Heat might trade Jimmy Butler in the near future, as reported by basketball expert Howard Beck. Despite Butler's significant contributions to the team, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances, some believe that the current roster, is centered around Butler.

Other than Jimmy, another name is All-Star center Bam Adebayo, around which the Heat’s composition may not be enough to compete with powerhouse teams like the Celtics, Bucks, or Sixers in the Eastern Conference.

With the Heat President, Pat Riley, known for making bold moves when necessary, speculation is rising that Butler could be on the trading block to facilitate a shift in team dynamics. However, the decision to potentially trade Butler raises questions about Miami's future direction, especially considering Butler's desire to finish his career with the Heat.

While his leadership and skills on the court have been recognized with multiple All-Star selections and All-NBA honors, concerns about his durability due to recent injury issues and his high salary demands are factors that could influence the team's decision.

