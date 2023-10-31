‘Oh, this motherf**ker’: After winning his 8th Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi hilariously called out streamer for leaking his texts

Following his Ballon d'Or triumph the previous evening, Lionel Messi playfully chastised a livestreamer.

Messi achieved an unprecedented eighth Ballon d'Or award at the Paris event on Monday, surpassing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to claim the prestigious individual honor.

Messi's Light-Hearted clash with Ibai Llanos

After receiving his eighth Ballon d'Or accolade, the iconic Inter Miami player engaged in a conversation with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

However, things took a sour turn as the 36-year-old criticized the famous influencer for revealing their messages during a past broadcast.

Messi reportedly stated, "Ibai, I'm upset with you. I wasn't pleased with you for disclosing our conversation to everyone. You are lacking respect for privacy."

To which Ibai replied, "But Leo, I made it unrecognizable. It wasn't visible."

Messi retorted, "Regardless, you didn't show it, but you precisely shared what was written. I dislike that. I won't respond next time and will leave you to be seen."

When asked by Ibai about his feelings on winning the eighth Ballon d'Or, Messi sarcastically answered before chuckling, "The Ballon d'Or? Oh, this motherf**ker changing topics now, huh?"

I ShowSpeed's heartache over Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or snub in Messi's favor

Messi achieved an eighth Ballon d'Or trophy after a year in which he led Argentina to a World Cup victory in Qatar, contributing six goals throughout the tournament.

Unexpectedly showing up at the Theatre de Chatelet in Paris was the YouTube celebrity IShowSpeed, personally known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

This social media personality is famous for his admiration for Ronaldo, who didn't attend this year's Ballon d'Or event.

Still, spectators saw Speed silently pleading for Ronaldo, the Portuguese player, to receive the award just before David Beckham announced the winner on stage.

Upon hearing Messi's name announced, the 18-year-old appeared devastated, clutching his head in disbelief before emitting one of his characteristic shouts.

He even rose to his feet, unintentionally instigating applause for the Argentine player as he ascended to the stage to collect his trophy. Speed's presence at the Ballon d'Or event on Monday night wasn't expected.

However, he seized the opportunity to make an impression during his time in Paris, avoiding mere observation from the sidelines.

During his adventures, he encountered numerous famous individuals, including Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, and Novak Djokovic, who even jokingly convinced him that he was a player for AC Milan.

