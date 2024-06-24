Oilers Fan Kait, Who Went Viral For Flashing At NHL Game Signs With Playboy

A woman who went viral for flashing at Oilers Game 5 in May seems to be capitalizing on the moment. Well, the Oilers flasher, Kait, will be flashing off her viral pucks once again since Playboy has announced she is joining their team!

The magazine, which has recently expanded to include an OnlyFans-style site, revealed the free agent signing in a hockey-themed photo session posted to Instagram Friday.

In the photographs, the now-famous fan is seen lacing up skates, flipping the middle finger while clad in a tight white tank top, Playboy underwear, and an Oilers jersey that reveals a huge tattoo on her upper thigh.

The caption of the post read, “Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm 🏒 The @edmontonoilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with @k89.fly cheering them on, they’re unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club ⛸️”



Kait facing backlash from fans

Kait quickly gained viral fame after displaying her naked chest during the Oilers' game against the Dallas Stars on May 31. She responded to outrage by posting a video after social media users both praised and criticized her actions.

“I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody,” she said into the camera. “I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f*ck*ng person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you,” she added.

“At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t*ts out at an Oilers game and they went viral. F*ck you if you don’t like it,” she concluded.



Kait's surge in popularity has coincided with the Oilers' remarkable comeback in the Stanley Cup finals. In the last week, they've come from a 3-0 hole against the Florida Panthers to square the series at 3-3 on Friday night.

Oilers forces Game 7 coming off 3 game deficit

Connor McDavid resurrected his team's Stanley Cup hopes. Edmonton's supporting cast took the keys from their superstar skipper on Friday. Now the Oilers are just one win away from making history. And the Panthers are one loss away from infamy. Edmonton trounced visiting Florida 5-1 on Friday to force Game 7, with Zach Hyman scoring his playoff-leading 16th goal and Stuart Skinner making 20 stops.

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl said, "The league's too good. You need depth, you need other guys to step up. We've had that throughout the run."

Warren Foegele, who had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique provided the rest of the offense before Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse added empty netters for Edmonton, which has rallied with three straight victories to square the series after falling down 3-0.

Draisaitl, used to seeing his name on lights, had only two assists in the series before Game 6 before setting up Foegele's first goal as one of 11 players—none of whom were named McDavid—to hit the scoresheet.

Edmonton hopes to become only the fifth club in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after losing 3-0, and the second in the Cup final, following the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. A win by the Oilers in the last game of the 2023-24 season would break Canada's 30-year Cup drought, which began with the Montreal Canadiens' triumph over Wayne Gretzky's Los Angeles Kings in 1993.

