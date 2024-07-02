OJ Simpson Memoriam Tribute During BET Awards Receives Backlash From Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman’s Families

The BET Awards honored OJ Simpson during the In Memorium segment on Monday, July 1. Nicole Brown Simpson's and Ron Goldman’s families were furious over the NFL star’s addition. Fans of the murder victims also raised their voices on the internet.

Simpson played in the NFL for 11 years. But the former Buffalo Bills running back became notorious in his post-retirement era. He was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson got a clean chit from the court. However, he was later deemed financially liable. He lost his battle with cancer on April 10, 2024.

Also Read: When OJ Simpson’s Wife Repeatedly Called 911 For Protection From Dead NFL Star

Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman’s families on the OJ Simpson tribute

OJ Simpson was featured at the BET Awards alongside multiple black celebrities. The 1973 NFL MVP wasn’t received well by the audience at the event. A strange silence followed his appearance on the screen, with little to no applause.

Nicole Brown’s sister, Tanya, called it inappropriate to give recognition to an abuser and murderer. “Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology,” she said. Tanya added that her family deserves an apology. She also asked to fire whoever made the final call to pay tribute to Simpson.

Ron Goldman’s father, Fred, believes nobody of that caliber should have been included. He called Simpson a wife-beater and murderer. He failed to imagine why someone would include someone like that.

Advertisement

Also Read: Untold OJ Simpson Battery And Sexual Assault Allegations From His USC Days Surface After NFL Star's Death

Fans react to OJ Simpson tribute at BET Awards

An X user wrote that it nearly changed the channel when Simpson popped up on the screen. “You put O.J. SIMPSON in the “In Memoriam” slideshow, but not André Braugher?!?! Really, #BETAwards? REALLY?!?!,” another fan had to say.

Many viewers made memes about the BET Awards to show their disappointment. “OJ Simpson? Sigh… BET really be just doing s—,” a comment read. Simpson was secretly cremated in Las Vegas after his death. No public memorial was held for the Bills star.