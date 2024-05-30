OJ Simpson Stalked Wife Nicole Brown by Hiding in Bush Before Her Murder, Claims Close Friend

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

O.J. Simpson passed away last month at the age of 76 after fighting prostate cancer. The former NFL player was famously accused of killing his estranged wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Simpson, who starred in several Hollywood movies following his retirement, was suspected of domestic violence and jealousy. Meanwhile, a friend of Brown has now claimed that the former Buffalo Bills player used to stalk his wife.

O.J. Simpson used to stalk his wife and even hid in the bushes, claims a friend

Faye Resnick, a close friend of Nicole Brown claims in the upcoming docuseries, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson that O.J. Simpson, after the two parted ways, was “spying on her a lot because he was realizing that she was becoming happy,” a clip received by TMZ stated.

The friend further stated that Simpson, who played 11 long seasons in the NFL, was "stalking" Nicole and "hiding in the bushes." She further claimed that Nicole told her to '"be careful" about "what you say" as the late actor was "watching all the time."

Resnick also alleged that Nicole “always thought” that Simpson was going to “hurt her and this is something “she always knew.”

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson to premier on June 1

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the four-part docuseries that will reveal some new details about O.J. Simpson's wife's murder will premiere on June 1, the 30th anniversary of her killing.

The documentary, which is about one of the most notorious crimes and trials, will involve some people who very well knew Nicole, who along with her friend were found stabbed to death in her Brentwood, Los Angeles, home on June 12, 1994.

It is expected that people will now finally hear her voice following the documentary which was announced by Lifetime. Denise, Dominique, and Tanya, Nicole's sisters and her friends will “come forward for the first time to share her truth,” Lifetime stated.

Meanwhile, Simpson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills first overall in 1969 and he spent most of his career with the franchise before hanging his boots and moving towards acting. The actor was referred to as not guilty by a criminal court. However, he was found liable by another jury unanimously in 1977.

Disclaimer: lf you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

