Oklahoma City Thunder Center Suffers Training Camp Injury, Ruled Out for Preseason

On their third day of training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Mark Daigneault got some unfavorable news. The Thunder had started the camp strong, bringing in veteran newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.

According to Rylan Stiles of Sports Illustrated, Thunder's third-year center Jaylin Williams is expected to miss Oklahoma City's preseason games due to a right hamstring strain. “Jaylin Williams has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated after the preseason, per a Thunder spokesperson,” Stiles reported.

In Williams' absence, Daigneault will rely on the Thunder's youthful group of big men, led by Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng, as well as veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein on both ends of the court. Williams played 18.7 minutes a night for the Thunder last season, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Williams continues to be a reasonably assured change of pace for lineups that aim to stretch the floor while Hartenstein struggles to establish his rhythm as a 3-point shooter. Williams has vocally set a similar tone as a defender alongside Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein during the first few days of training camp, according to coach Mark Daigneault, even though Hartenstein and Holmgren are better suited to anchor OKC's defense.

“Those guys are really, really verbal players,” Daigneault said. "Defensively, especially, that position has to be the most vocal on the court. (Williams) is a very bold communicator in his coverages,” he added. Williams will be reevaluated after the preseason.

Before any roles are established, head coach Mark Daigneault will be closely observing various players to determine how well they fit the system, so players must perform well. Williams has a lot of room to maneuver here. Oklahoma City will put more emphasis on getting him back to 100 percent so as to avoid running the risk of another injury or something similar in the future.

Oklahoma City's depth allows them to fully recover from minor injuries without missing a beat. While it is understandable that the Thunder would prefer Williams to play and regain his playing form in the meaningless preseason games, it is best to play the long game and allow him to heal from his injury.

