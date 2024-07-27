Oleksandr Usyk Challenges Conor McGregor for Potential UFC Bout: ‘I’m Ready to Fight’

Conor McGregor might be a part of yet another crossover fight. Only this time, it will not be McGregor who will be switching rings. In recent developments, boxing phenom Oleksandr Usyk has expressed his desire to take on ‘The Notorious.’ As a matter of fact, fighting someone from a different discipline is not new for Conor McGregor. Back in August 2017, Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in one of the highly hyped fights of the decade.

Although McGregor lost via a 10th-round TKO, the revenues it generated were mind-boggling. Now, after almost 7 years, Oleksandr Usyk seems willing to fight McGregor. And he will be stepping inside the octagon to face the king. What’s more, the boxer has even issued a challenge to McGregor!

Oleksandr Usyk confident about UFC venture

Oleksandr Usyk has reasons to be confident. The 37-year-old holds the credit of becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. Facing off against Tyson Fury in May, Usyk won the bout via a split decision. However, the two will lock horns again on December 21 for their rematch. And it is after this bout that Oleksandr Usyk wants to try his luck against McGregor.

Interacting with the Boxing King Media recently, Usyk was asked about if he really wanted to fight McGregor in the UFC. The heavyweight champion’s reply was quite surprising. Showing no hesitation whatsoever, Usyk stated, “Why not? [Conor] McGregor, come on...I'm ready to fight.”

Usyk has been manifesting the idea of switching his discipline for some time now. He also pointed out that while fighters from the MMA realm have been transitioning to boxing, he will do the opposite. Earlier this month, Usyk’s sports director, Sergei Lapin, too, reached out to Conor McGregor on his social media. However, amidst all this speculation, the return of Conor McGregor is still under doubt.

Is Conor McGregor returning in December?

After the canceled UFC 303 bout, fight fans were in doubt whether McGregor would ever return to the UFC again. However, recently, ‘The Notorious’ confirmed that he has discussed with Dana White about a potential return within 2024. Confirming the news, UFC insider Ariel Helwani shed further light on the matter.

Helwani, in his ‘MMA Hour’ podcast, mentioned that, in all probability, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will take place at UFC 310. He also noted that the tentative date was December 14. Thus, after McGregor is done with his challenge against Michael Chandler, it will be interesting to see whether the Oleksandr Usyk bout materializes.

