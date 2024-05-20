Oleksandr Usyk Dethrones Naoya Inoue to Become Ring Magazine’s New Pound for Pound King After Win Over Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk has pulled it off once more! He emerged victorious over Tyson Fury in an exciting split decision. Usyk now holds the title of undisputed heavyweight champion, having previously dominated the cruiserweight division. With this win, he has etched his name in history in two different weight classes. This achievement makes him the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Judges scored the fight 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113 in Usyk's favor. Fury was confident he won, but Usyk’s performance was stellar. This kind of achievement is super rare, and it's got everyone talking about where Usyk ranks amongst the best boxers, pound-for-pound.

The monster slips, the cat climbs

Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury not only crowned him the undisputed heavyweight champion but also shook up the pound-for-pound rankings. Usyk's impressive performance pushed him to the top spot, dethroning Naoya Inoue. Previously, Inoue held the No. 1 position, thanks to his dominant win over Luis Nery. Now, he moves to the second spot.

Here’s how the new top ten looks:

Oleksandr Usyk Naoya Inoue Terence Crawford Canelo Alvarez Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Errol Spence Gervonta Davis Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Junto Nakatani

Before Usyk's rise, the rankings were slightly different. Terence Crawford was consistently battling for the top spot with Inoue, but now he sits at No. 3. Canelo Alvarez maintains his position at No. 4, showing his continued dominance. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol follow closely behind, holding steady at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Errol Spence remains at No. 7, with Gervonta Davis and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez continuing their impressive runs at No. 8 and No. 9. Junto Nakatani rounds out the top ten, maintaining his position.

Usyk's leap to No. 1 is a testament to his skill and dedication. His victory over Fury was a historic moment, and the new rankings reflect the impact of that win. As the new pound-for-pound king, Usyk has solidified his place in boxing history.

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are set to face each other on June 1. The outcome of that fight might change the P4P rankings once again. Will he maintain his top position, or will someone else rise to challenge him? Only time will tell. What do you think of the new rankings? Do you agree with Usyk's top spot?