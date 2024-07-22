Oleksandr Usyk Eyes Bare-Knuckle Fight With Conor McGregor Post-Tyson Fury Rematch

Could the ring soon see a clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Conor McGregor, but not where you'd expect? Fresh off his historic win over Tyson Fury, heavyweight champ Usyk is eyeing a daring move. His team member, Sergey Lapin, hinted at something big: a possible venture into Conor McGregor's realm of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

"Once he's retired Tyson Fury, he'll consider his options," Lapin revealed. Could this mean a crossover fight is on the cards? Imagine the spectacle—Usyk stepping into the gritty world of BKFC to face McGregor. What a matchup that would be!

Is Usyk vs. McGregor actually happening?

In a recent interview with Betway Insider, Sergey Lapin, a key member of Oleksandr Usyk's team, shed light on the champion's future plans. After Usyk's incredible victory over Tyson Fury, fans are eager to know what's next. According to Lapin, Usyk is open to several exciting possibilities.

"He’s proven he’s the best of this generation and, once he’s retired Tyson Fury, he will consider his options," Lapin stated. Remember, Conor himself has advocated for the rematch . This includes some surprising and unconventional choices. Lapin mentioned, "Maybe that's dropping down in weight again, or maybe there’s a wildcard option on the table for him; be it in the boxing ring, the MMA cage, or even Conor McGregor’s BKFC."

This revelation has sparked intense speculation among fans and pundits alike. Lapin continued, highlighting potential matchups, "He could face UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, have an MMA bout against Anthony Joshua, or a cruiserweight boxing fight against Jake Paul."

Adding more intrigue, Conor McGregor commented on ‘TheMacLife’ Instagram page with, “Usky in Bare Knuckle,” to which Lapin replied, “his team was ready to talk.” Usyk himself reshared the post on his Instagram story, captioning it, “Let’s talk.”

These exchanges have only fueled the excitement, leaving fans wondering what the future holds for Usyk. As he prepares for his rematch with Fury, the combat sports world is buzzing with anticipation.

Who can beat Oleksandr Usyk?

Tony Bellew, a former opponent of Oleksandr Usyk, recently voiced his concerns on Club Bellew about remarks Usyk made post-Fury victory. Bellew pointed out something that caught his ear during the press conference.

“Was it not alarm bells ringing when he said how hard camp was?" Bellew recalled on Club Bellew, emphasizing Usyk’s own assertion that "the only person who beats him is him."

This introspective comment from Usyk, echoing Bellew's earlier thoughts, hints at the immense internal pressure and challenges Usyk faces in maintaining his top form. Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn, weighing in on the conversation, speculated on Usyk's future opponents. He suggested that a revamped Anthony Joshua might bring new challenges to Usyk, despite Joshua's previous losses to him.

"Maybe this AJ is a more dangerous threat," Hearn mused, adding, "I don’t know, you have to give him credit, but it will be interesting to see what his next move is." This dialogue paints a picture of the complexities and mental battles elite athletes like Usyk navigate in their careers.

