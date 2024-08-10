Oleksandr Usyk Partners With IOC to Root Out Corruption and Secure Boxing in the 2028 Olympics

Can boxing clean up its act in time for the 2028 Olympics? Oleksandr Usyk thinks so. The undisputed heavyweight champion is taking a swing at corruption in the sport. Fresh off his victory over Tyson Fury, Usyk isn't just training for rematches; he's fighting for the future of boxing.

In a recent chat with Mail Sport's Charlotte Daley, he shared his plans. "Boxing must change; corruption schemes must decrease," Usyk asserted. Partnering with the International Olympic Committee, he’s spearheading reforms to keep boxing in the Olympics. Will his efforts be enough to preserve the sport’s Olympic legacy?

“Hey, listen, I have a lot of work. I must change the boxing world,” he declared at the outset. His primary target? The deep-seated corruption that often overshadows amateur boxing’s credibility. “Boxing must change; in boxing, corruption schemes must decrease,” Usyk emphasized, pinpointing the crux of the issue.

His passion for reform is driven by a straightforward yet ambitious plan. Usyk and his team are proposing changes that go right to the heart of how boxing tournaments are conducted at the Olympics. “My team has a recipe for this. If the National Olympic Committee (NOC) wants to cooperate, we will get involved to help them. Our task is only this; we work for boxing,” he stated, outlining the proactive steps his group, the ‘Ready To Fight’ team, intends to take.

Transparency in the draw process and fair judging are at the top of Usyk’s reform agenda. He believes that strategic placements in tournament draws should be clear and just, ensuring that the best fighters get a fair chance to progress through the rounds. This not only enhances the competition's integrity but also boosts the athletes' morale.

Moreover, Usyk’s approach isn’t just about making temporary fixes but ensuring long-lasting change. He's advocating for a full team commitment to these reforms, acknowledging the tight time frame but emphasizing the situation's urgency. “The ‘Ready To Fight’ team will make every effort to make boxing in Los Angeles,” Usyk reassured, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the cause.

With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Usyk’s proactive stance and his collaboration with the IOC could play a pivotal role in not just preserving but enhancing the sport’s reputation on the global stage. Through his efforts, he aims to ensure that boxing remains a staple in the Olympic roster, celebrated for its integrity as much as its intensity.

But will his efforts be enough to bring about the changes needed? With the clock ticking, all eyes are on Usyk and his team. Can they lead the charge to save Olympic boxing?