Oleksandr Usyk Vacates IBF Heavyweight Title, Declares It ‘Present’ for Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois

Can a world champion turn Santa Claus in June? Believe it or not, Oleksandr Usyk just did that. Why would an undefeated heavyweight champion give away a prestigious title? Usyk's recent Twitter video leaves boxing fans buzzing. He's handing over his IBF belt to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois as a "present" for their upcoming fight on September 21.

What does this mean for the fighters? And for boxing itself? As the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, Usyk's move reshapes the future showdown at London's Wembley Stadium.

Joshua & Dubois get a second chance

Usyk took to social media in a playful mood, calling out Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in a video message. "Hey Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, listen," he began. "I know the IBF title is important to you. Call it my present to you on September 21st." Yep, you read that right. Usyk basically gifted the vacant IBF belt to these two as a little pre-fight present.

This September 21st fight at Wembley Stadium in London was already generating buzz, but now it's a full-blown battle for a world title. Joshua, a former unified champion himself, is on a comeback trail after suffering two losses to none other than Usyk.

He's currently riding a three-fight win streak, putting away opponents like Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and even former UFC champ Francis Ngannou .

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dubois is also looking to avenge his own defeat to Usyk, a knockout loss back in August 2023. The 26-year-old Brit has been on a tear since then, racking up impressive wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, the latter securing him the IBF Interim title.

So, both fighters come into this clash with something to prove – for Joshua, it's a chance to reclaim his former glory, and for Dubois, it's a shot at redemption and a world title.

Check Out: Oleksandr Usyk Compares Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in Unexpected Analogy

Dubois upgraded to full champion for Joshua clash at Wembley

Soon after Usyk's announcement, exciting news emerged from Michael Benson. He tweeted, "Daniel Dubois has reportedly now been upgraded from 'interim' to full IBF heavyweight world champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated and so will be defending his belt when he fights Anthony Joshua on Sept 21st at Wembley. The UK has a new heavyweight world champion."

Advertisement

This revelation, credited to Dan Rafael, adds a thrilling twist to the upcoming fight. Dubois is no longer just challenging for the title; he's defending it. This elevation to full champion status heightens the stakes and the excitement for the September 21 clash at Wembley Stadium.

Fans now eagerly await this showdown, where Dubois will defend his newly awarded IBF heavyweight title against a determined Joshua.