Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes’ “Zac Efron- Vanessa Hudgens” High School Moment Gets Hilariously Stolen By Fan

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnastics standout, is renowned for her unwavering support towards her pitcher boyfriend, Paul Skenes, during select Pirates games. Livvy might be Skenes' lucky charm, as she saw his impressive victory over San Francisco.

Paul's fever is still very much alive throughout his MLB career. Despite his status as a rookie, Pittsburgh supporters make it clear to him how much they welcome his coming to the Steel City. Some are even spotted in the stands with mustaches, emulating the man of the moment.

Olivia Dunne makes a Tik-Tok on Now or Never but fan steals the spotlight

Her biggest admirer, Livvy, was in the stands at PNC Park and made it clear how much she admired her mate. She even borrowed the popular song Now or Never from High School Musical 3 in a TikTok video, evoking the scene where Gabriella Montez sings to Troy Bolton during a basketball game.

What people remembered most about the film was the man sitting behind Livvy in the stadium stands, who announced his presence in the most entertaining way imaginable. Olivia worked her utmost to create a fantastic lip-sync performance, but it was entirely overshadowed by the amusing moment.

In the end, it appeared like Livvy either didn't notice a guy was attempting to steal her show or found the situation as entertaining as the rest of us.

Olivia and Paul's friendship continues to attract spectators both on and off the field, with Livvy's presence being a standout for many. As Paul's career advances, it's apparent that his biggest fan, Olivia, will continue to be an enjoyable part of their journey together, keeping fans waiting for their next shared moment.

Olivia Dunne named "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit Rookie for the Second Year

The NCAA's highest-paid athlete discussed The Livvy Fund's mission to help women achieve. Olivia Dunne is back at it—again! Less than a year after making her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the LSU gymnast and social media sensation has been designated a "rookie" for the 2024 SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Issue.

“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne, 21, said in an SI Instagram post. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”

SI posted images from Dunne's October photo session in Porto, Portugal, where she posed in a variety of bikinis against a picturesque lakeside setting. With her debut appearance in the magazine earlier this year, the model and influencer became one of the first collegiate athletes to be included in the coveted edition.

In July, she announced the introduction of The Livvy Fund, which provides chances solely for female athletes at LSU.

