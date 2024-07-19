Olivia Dunne Being Perfect GF Has Her Fingers Crossed for BF Paul Skenes' Potential Varsity Games Debut

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had a great time in Arlington, Texas for the MLB All-Star Game, last weekend as the American baseball pitcher went on to give a stunning performance on July 17th. As the competition is now over, Skenes is expected to make another appearance with the Varsity Games approaching.

Thus, once again, the American gymnast is optimistic about her beau performing well in the game as always. She quickly took to Snapchat stories and posted a short video of Skenes being in the field. Let’s discover more about it.

Olivia Dunne optimistic about boyfriend Paul Skene's potential Varsity Games debut

Paul Skenes is anticipated to make his debut at the Varsity Games as the 22-year-old was appointed to play for the Air Force Falcons for the 2024 class. The Varsity teams are made up of junior and senior players who showcase their talent as a squad in a competition against similar teams at corresponding educational institutions.

Thus, Dunne took to Snapchat stories to share a video of Skene on the field with a caption that reads, “fingers crossed he makes varsity,” giving enough hint that the player is supposed to compete in varsity games.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that the 21-year-old influencer has supported her beau. Off late, she has been showering her unwavering support every now and then.

From planning surprises for Skenes’ All-Star selection to donning a customized top to cheer for the Pirates’ rookie, Dunne has made many such sweet gestures.

Olivia Dunne supports beau Paul Skenes in his first MLB All-Star experience

Paul Skenes had a decent showing as he made his MLB All-Star debut on July 17th. The player along with his National League colleagues tried their hardest to make it a win. However, they eventually lost it to the American League by 5-3.

Nonetheless, throughout the matchup, Olivia Dunne constantly supported her partner. She was seen cheering for him as she exclaimed, “Let’s Go Paul.” She was also seen donning a National League Jersey over a t-shirt that had Skenes written on it.

Moreover, as the Pirates player completed his inning, Dunne gave him a standing ovation while once again cheering for him.

The power couple has significantly strengthened their bond since going public in 2023. Now, it remains to be seen the list of new surprises Dunne has in store for Skenes as he prepares for his Varsity Games debut.

