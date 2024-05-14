Olivia Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, And Paige Spiranac Raise Temperatures With Sizzling SI Swimsuit Launch Tease

Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Dunne, and Paige Spiranac have teased the arrival of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary edition. On Tuesday, the trio uploaded photos from their various photoshoot on social media, informing followers of the imminent release.

Olivia Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, And Paige Spiranac share their pics on social media

Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, posted three photographs to her Instagram story with the caption, “It's SI_swimsuit launch week. It's gonna be epic.” Mahomes in the next story wrote, “Had such an incredible time with the team, still can't believe I got this opportunity and really can't wait for the launch.”

Olivia Dunne the LSU gymnast, uploaded a photo from her session in Portugal and wrote, “Happy SI swimsuit drop eve for those that celebrate.”

Dunne has lately had a lot to celebrate, as her boyfriend Paul Skenes played his first MLB game for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 21-year-old watched from the stands as Skenes excelled with 17 throws above 100 mph, and his club defeated the Chicago Cubs.

Golf glamour queen Paige Spiranac, meanwhile, followed suit, posting a video from her own shot with the caption, “Happy SI Swimsuit launch week! I'm so excited for you to see all the amazing pictures!”

In addition to having something planned for this week, Sports Illustrated is sponsoring a party this weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

When will the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue be released?

The 60th anniversary issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The issue’s 60th anniversary launch party will take place May 18 and 19, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 18, with the "Swimsuit Island Through the Decades Fan Experience." Guests could take part in Instagrammable picture opportunities and get gratis services.

The festivities resume at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday, May 19, also known as "Recover like a Model Wellness Day." According to the magazine, guests will have the opportunity to "recover like a model" with a morning workout and meditation, as well as programs aimed at boosting total mind and body well-being. Lymphatic massages and IV drips will also be available for the guests.

Fans may buy tickets for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, including weekend passes and single-ticket events. A multi-day weekend pass is $125, with an optional VIP experience for $200 that includes access to the SI Swimsuit After Hours party on Saturday, May 18, at the neighboring DAER Nightclub. Single-day event tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $75.

