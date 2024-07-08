Olivia Dunne Celebrates Beau Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star Team Selection in Rookie Year with Romantic Surprise

Olivia Dunne recently surprised her boyfriend Paul Skenes with a romantic gesture. The 22-year-old player along with his teammate Bryan Reynolds were named as part of the National League All-Star team on Sunday. It was extremely special for Skenes as he achieved this feat after just his 10 starts in the league.

Following this, Dunne planned a surprise for her beau to commemorate his achievement while also sharing all the details with her Instagram family. Let’s uncover more about their celebration.

Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes’ MLB All-Star selection with a surprise

As the big announcement was made for Skenes, the LSU gymnast quickly took to Instagram stories. Firstly, she shared the MLB’s post of the Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitcher’s selection. Later, she shared some glimpses of her surprise for Skenes through another picture.

Dunne decorated the walls with golden letter balloons spelling out "ALL STAR." She also had a pizza and a bottle of champagne ready on the kitchen counter, for the celebration. The American gymnasts shared everything in a TikTok video.

Dunne’s sweet gesture was appreciated by Skenes as they hugged each other and celebrated the special moment together. It is also worth mentioning that Skenes made MLB history by becoming the first player ever to be selected No. 1 overall and then granted All-Star honors the following year.

For the unversed, the social media celebrity and Skenes first met at the LSU and their romance rumors took rounds in June 2023. Since going official, they both are often seen spending quality time together.

Paul Skenes feels grateful to his team after getting selected as MLB All-Star

Paul Skenes was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft, making the player the second one in LSU history to be selected first overall in the draft. He had a 5-0 record with a 2.12 earned-run average and 78 strikeouts in 10 starts this season.

As he became the first-ever player to secure an All-Star after getting drafted first overall in the MLB Draft, he went on to express gratitude towards his teammates.

In a video shared by Pittsburgh Pirates on X, the American professional baseball pitcher expressed, “I’m just grateful for all of you guys. Since the first day I’ve been here, I’ve been a part of the team. So, I couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

With Skenes’ early success, fans can anticipate many more achievements from the young star in the coming future.

