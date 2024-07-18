Olivia Dunne Celebrates Boyfriend Paul Skenes’ All-Star MLB Game Rookie Debut with 'Paul-Star Game Highlights'

Renowned LSU gymnast and social media personality Olivia "Livvy" Dunne recently posted a touching and proud picture of her boyfriend Paul Skenes' first MLB All-Star experience. Dunne offered an inside glimpse at the beautiful moments they experienced during this momentous milestone on Instagram.

Dunne posted a number of genuine and happy pictures from the event on Instagram with the caption "Paul-Star game highlights." One of the cutest pictures shows Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Skenes sharing a sentimental moment, demonstrating their strong bond. In a different image, Dunne shows off her fun side by taking a mirror selfie while sporting an MLB shirt, displaying her fervent devotion for Skenes.

Paul Skenes shines on the field

Paul Skenes gave a fantastic performance at the All-Star Game. Since making his thrilling Major League Baseball debut in May, he has been in the news. Pitching a scoreless first inning, he showed off his ability and poise under duress. Skenes' effort was the game's high point, even though the National League lost to the American League 5-3.

Dunne was there to give him unfailing support and encouragement. Her fervent backing was apparent, particularly when she was seen enthusiastically exclaiming, "Let's go, Paul!" from the bleachers on the Fox broadcast. After giving the intense experience some thought, Skenes said, "I don't think I blacked out when I was out there, but I was pretty close." His excellent performance, which included 11 strikes in 16 pitches, solidified his image as a budding star even more.

Skenes' debut in the MLB All-Star Game was an impressive feat, as he became the first rookie starting pitcher to do so since Hideo Nomo in the mid-1990s. His outstanding season stats—a 1.90 ERA and 6-0 record—highlight his exceptional skill and promising future.

Skenes and the Pirates are preparing for a three-game series against the Phillies in Pittsburgh following the All-Star festivities. Dunne continues to assist Skenes while juggling her social media presence and prosperous gymnastics career.



A dynamic duo

Since going public with their love last summer, Dunne and Skenes have found inspiration and support in one another. Their handshakes and photo ops on the red carpet prior to the Midsummer Classic represented their close relationship and mutual delight.

Fans can't wait to witness many victories and shared moments as this couple continues to thrive in their careers. Dunn and Skenes' relationship has become one of the biggest stories in the sports world because of their talent, passion and dedication to supporting each other on the field and in space. Their fans are growing and they are excited about their future.



