Olivia Dunne Cheers BF Paul Skenes as He Gets Pulled After 7 Inning No-Hitter When He Was About to Make History

Olivia Dunne has consistently supported her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and has openly expressed her support always. This time around, although she was busy at the ESPYS, she did take a moment to cheer for Skenes as the American baseball pitcher and his team had a stunning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dunne quickly took to social media and shared an Instagram story as Skenes went on to grab his sixth win. Let's check what the American gymnast has to say!

Olivia Dunne cheers Paul Skenes’ for his 7-inning no-hitter

Recently, Paul Skenes was about to make history as he threw seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts before pulling out of the game. Thereafter, the team secured a stunning victory against the Brewers.

Shortly after the win, Dunne took to Instagram to cheer for her boyfriend. She shared MLB’s post on her Instagram story and wrote “Slay” in the caption, only to applaud her boyfriend for a strong showing during the competition.

Dunne was not present at the event as she was busy at the ESPYS awards in Los Angeles, California, following her decision to extend her stay at LSU for another year. Previously, she was even seen surprising her boyfriend as the Pirates' rookie earned the MLB All-Star nod.

Meanwhile, Skenes has lately shown some drastic performances on the field, especially since his MLB career started in May. He currently possesses a 1.90 ERA with 89 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP.

In addition to this, the 22-year-old was almost going to make history with his squad. However, he was pulled out of the mound by Pirates' manager Derek Shelton. Let's uncover what exactly happened!

Paul Skenes was pulled out of the mound by Derek Shelton

Despite having a no-hitter going, Skenes was pulled out of the game by Derek Shelton. He then sent Colin Holderman to continue the game during their recent matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Shelton later explained the reason behind this decision, citing that Skenes was tired and thus had to be pulled out. Besides, after the event, during an appearance on MLB Network, Skenes went on to explain that he appeared to be fine with the decision.

Skenes said: “I wasn't going to be surprised either way if he sent me out or pulled me…Obviously, in a 1-0 game, you want to stay in there, you want to finish it, but the volume's getting up there a little bit, so I get it.”

