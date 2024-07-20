Olivia Dunne Cheers On Simone Biles; Claims She’s ‘Out for Revenge’ in 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics is here and the USA gymnastics teammates including Simone Biles have already reached the French Capital in hopes of earning more gold medals. Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne, who plays for the LSU, has a heartfelt message for the 27-year-old gymnast ahead of her participation in the event.

Dunne was at the ESPY Awards last week where she talked about Biles. She praised the gymnast and even called her GOAT. Read on to know what else Dunne has to say!

Olivia Dunne roots for Simone Biles ahead of Paris Olympics

Olivia Dunne recently spoke about Simone Biles and called her GOAT. She noted that Biles' trip to Paris is a revenge tour, referring to the disheartening events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and emphasizing that Biles is now determined to make a powerful comeback.

The social media influencer said (via Sports Illustrated), “Simone has always been a GOAT and I think that this is like her revenge tour. What happened in 2020 was a freak thing and I think that she is out for revenge.”

She further showed optimism about Biles winning the competition and said, “She is going to probably win.”

It is important to note that, in her debut Olympics at 2016 Rio, Biles had a great showing, earning gold in the all-around, team, vault, and floor exercises. She also secured bronze on the balance beam.

However, when it was her time to repeat this feat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she had to withdraw herself owing to a psychological condition, Twisties.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the 30th edition of the Summer Olympic Games and fans are hoping to see some of the best artistic gymnastic moves, starting from July 27th.

Olivia Dunne reveals why her dreams of the Olympics died years ago

When the Team USA gymnastics was announced, fans were excited to learn whether Olivia Dunne could make it to the Olympics someday. An old video was also surfacing about the 21-year-old's decision of why her dreams of going to the Olympics died years ago.

According to Dunne, while she was a teenager, she had to undergo an ankle surgery that further resulted in a fracture. Thus, she realized that going to the prestigious competition wouldn’t be on her bucket list and she would instead choose to continue doing gymnastics in college.

It should be noted that Dunne has one more year of eligibility to compete at the LSU which she has recently chosen to opt for. She also has her eyes stuck on winning another National Championship with her team, even this time. Other than this, she is often seen accompanying her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, for his MLB event participation.

