Olivia Dunne Embraces Comfort in White Shorts and Tank After Attending Beau Paul Skenes’ Recent MLB Game

Olivia Dunne never fails to impress her fans with her fashionable looks, whether she's rocking a comfy, laid-back outfit or a chic, sophisticated dress. Recently, the social media influencer shared an Instagram Story where she effortlessly rocked a cozy pair of white shorts, perfectly paired with a cropped off-white tank top. She also captioned it with a ‘Hi’ text and added a white heart to it.

Not only that, Dunne even made sure to make her Instagram family once again meet her furry friend Roux, whom she adopted last year. The duo is frequently seen together, sharing a close bond. Thus, in the recent Story, Dunne shared the picture of Roux and captioned it; “I am obsessed with you. @thatgirlroux.”

This comes after Dunne's recent appearance at her boyfriend Paul Skenes' matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, where the gymnast was spotted cheering him on. The 21-year-old athlete is a dedicated supporter of Skenes’ and she makes sure to accompany him on his various games including the most recent MLB All-Star Game.

This time again, when Dunne was at the stadium, she shared several Instagram Stories, including her selfie and a video from MLB’s official account featuring the 22-year-old pitcher throwing a flawless pitch, which Dunne playfully captioned with "purr."

With that amazing support and his fabulous sportsmanship, Skenes and his team Pittsburgh Pirates took victory over the Reds by a narrow 4-3 win on Sunday, August 25. The LSU gymnastics athlete even witnessed the Sunday Game.

It is important to highlight that Olivia Dunne is presently gearing up for her final season on LSU’s gymnastics team. After returning from her beau's game, she is busy practicing her sport.

Since joining LSU in 2021, the young athlete has proven her abilities time and again. During the 2023-2024 season, she has even won the NCAA Championship alongside her team. Now, she is once again looking forward to repeating this feat as her last collegiate year is about to begin.

Apart from that, Dunne is constantly active on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram, where she engages her audience with a steady stream of relevant and creative content. She shares posts ranging from glimpses into her daily life to the behind-the-scenes moments as a gymnast, further rising to fame and being the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Her influence extends far beyond her athletic achievements, as she has also become a prominent figure in the world of collegiate sports due to her business acumen. She is currently the highest-earning collegiate athlete in America, thanks to the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal. Fans alike are eager to see her perform her best as she completes her fifth year at LSU.

