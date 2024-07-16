Olivia Dunne Gives Beau Paul Skenes Perfect Cheer As She Dons Customized Tank Top at Home Run Derby

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes are once again in the spotlight for their shared love and support. Dunne, as always, surprised her boyfriend with a sweet gesture as she wore a customized tank top that will surely leave everyone in awe!

The power couple is currently in Arlington, Texas for this week. The duo were recently spotted together at the Globe Life Field watching the Home Run Derby. Read on to know more!

Olivia Dunne cheers for Paul Skenes as she dons a customized tank top

As mentioned, the couple was busy watching the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15th. Skenes didn't participate in the match but still received a sweet gesture from the American gymnast as she was spotted donning a customized Paul Skenes tank top.

The shirt featured a printed cowboy boot with Skenes' name on it. Additionally, the boot displayed the Pirates’ rookie star’s number 30 along with the phrase "All-Star" on the side. Dunne paired the shirt with denim shorts and wore a cap emblazoned with "All-Star Game."

The social media influencer initially shared the picture of her tank top on her Instagram account and her complete look was also spotted as she clicked pictures with fans.

It is important to note that, Dunne has also previously cheered for her boyfriend when he made seven no-hit innings. Additionally, the couple is together in Texas for the MLB All-Star Game, scheduled for July, 17.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the 21-year-old gymnast has shown support for her partner through her wardrobe. During Skenes’ MLB debut, she made a splash with a customized Skenes jacket.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Reveals BF Paul Skenes' ‘Hidden Talent’ Off Field Which Every GF Desires In Partner

Olivia Dunne wore a Pirates jacket with Paul Skenes’ name on it for the baseball pitcher’s big league debut

In May 2024, Paul Skenes made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs, and during the same time, Dunne shared a series of photos of her gameday outfits. She also introduced everyone to the outfit she ultimately chose to be wearing for the day.

Dunne opted for a black and shiny Skenes-emblazoned bomber jacket and a Yinz tank top to support her boyfriend for his big day.

Apart from this, Dunne also posted a photo of all the things she received from clothing brand Tiny Turnip, featuring t-shirts, vests, and a personalized denim jacket.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Skenes' Pirates team ultimately won the match against Chicago Cubs by 10-9. Moreover, the player became the first 21-year-old pitcher for the squad since 1907 to record seven strikeouts in his major league debut.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Twins With Beau Paul Skenes As They Travel To All-Star MLB Game In Luxurious Private Jet