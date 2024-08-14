Olivia Dunne Goes Barbie as She Stuns Fans With Beach Perfect Outfit From Malibu in California

Olivia Dunne has always mesmerized fans with her stunning looks on social media. This time around, she once again turned up the heat by wearing a sexy red bikini at a recent beach getaway to Malibu, California, which left her fans awestruck!

The LSU Gymnast chose to spend some time under the sun over the weekend. She then quickly took to Instagram Story to share her Barbie look as she lay on her stomach across a striped towel.

Additionally, Dunne shared another Instagram Story, providing fans with a link to her Passes account. In May, the 21-year-old athlete joined the content monetization platform Passes as part of a multimillion-dollar NIL deal.

Olivia Dunne went on to later tell about how she is going to share her gymnastic career journey on this platform. She said, "It’s a new and unique way for my followers to have access like never before to behind-the-scenes and parts of my journey as an athlete and a creato.”

However, this is not the first time Dunne has surprised her fans with her beach-perfect outfit. Earlier this year, in May, she was seen horse riding on the beach in Mexico as the athlete was enjoying her summer break.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Celebrates Beau Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star Team Selection in Rookie Year with Romantic Surprise

Dunne was not alone as she was accompanied to the beach by her sister, Juzz. The gymnast wore a green colored bikini, a wicker hat, and a pair of flip-flops during the outing. She even took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of those pictures and captioned them as “The horse’s name was Friday.”

Advertisement

Other than impressing her fans with wonderful content, Dunne makes sure to constantly support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in his MLB career. Time and again, she cheers for her beau and even shares glimpses of their love on social media platforms.

Recently, the social media influencer accompanied Skenes in LA over the weekend. It was a tough match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine at the Dodgers stadium, where Skenes’ team lost the game against their opponent.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has lately extended another year at LSU as she wishes to compete in her fifth year of college gymnastics. She made a video announcing that she will continue her gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers until April 2025. Thus, it remains to be seen how she fares this time around with her LSU squad.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Reveals Why Her Olympic Gymnastics Dream Died Years Ago and How It's Not on Horizon for Future