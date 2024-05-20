Olivia Dunne Has New Nickname for Paige Spiranac After Twinning at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Red Carpet

Olivia Dunne has raised eyebrows with a one-word nickname tossed at Paige Spiranac as the duo reunited this weekend to "break the internet". On Monday morning, the gymnast, who is the highest-paid female athlete in American collegiate sports, shared an inside joke with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, which fell flat in certain areas online.

Dunne, 22 and Spiranac, 31, stole the show at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary promotional event this weekend, both wearing similarly daring, see-through black dresses.

According to The New York Post, Spiranac, a long-time golf influencer, looked stunning on the red carpet in a sheer strapless black dress. Her red carpet photo with Dunne at a casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday sparked quite a commotion.

Olivia Dunne calls Paige Spiranac a ‘mother’

Dunne and Spiranac, who both have millions of followers on social media, collaborated on an extremely popular shot on Saturday evening. The former LSU Tigers gymnast and former collegiate golfer appeared in identical ensembles for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. Dunne even has a nickname for Spiranac - Mother.

Spiranac was thrilled to spend the weekend with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "Celebrating the @si_swimsuit 60th anniversary was a success. I can't put into words how special it is to be on the cover this year with so many inspiring women! Honored is an understatement," Spiranac wrote on social media.

The official 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on newsstands and online earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, Dunen and Spiranac were two of the most popular models in the 60th edition of the iconic magazine issue.

Many big names made their way to SI Swimsuit wear 60th edition

Other big names such as Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, plus-size model Hunter McGrady, and CBS News journalist Gayle King each appeared for their respective covers. (This is Upton's fourth appearance on the magazine's cover and Teigen's second.)

The remaining three "Legends" covers feature alumni such as Chanel Iman, Maye Musk, Megan Rapinoe, and Winnie Harlow, as well as snowboarder (and gold medal-winning Paralympian) Brenna Huckaby, the first amputee model to appear in the "Swimsuit Edition," and the first hijabi model, Halima Aden.

