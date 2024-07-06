Olivia Dunne Joins Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant, and More For Celebrating 4th July At Michael Rubin’s Party

Olivia Dunne recently took some time off from her gymnastic practices and joined various athletes from different sports at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Annual Party. Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant, Jake Paul and Rob Gronkowski were also seen having a gala time at the event.

Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, hosted a Fourth of July White party in the Hamptons, on Thursday evening. As many as 350 guests were invited to the star-studded event.

Olivia Dunne attended 4th July At Michael Rubin’s Party

Olivia Dunne, who is a social media influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, was spotted chatting and taking selfies with several other models including Xandra Pohl, Brooks Nader, and Winnie Harlow at Rubin's party.

Dunne even shared several photos of her enjoying the day in style on her Instagram profile from the party bash. Moreover, she also shared her photo in a fiery red dress from the beach on her Instagram story.

Apart from the model, NFL player Tom Brady too stepped into the star-studded event after playing a game of football on the beach. Other celebrities spotted at the bash included Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Megan Fox, and Travis Scott.

The celebration took place at Rubin’s $50 million oceanfront home in Bridgehampton. This beautiful place also consists of a private beach. The Fanatics CEO has been hosting the annual Independence Day holiday party since 2021 and has been bringing some of the top celebrity guests to the event.

This year, 350 guests were invited to the celebration via couriers in tuxedos. All of them including Dunne received custom Nike x Travis Scott shoes as a present.

When Olivia Dunne revealed why she didn’t pursue her Olympic dream

The 2024 Olympics is just a few days away to kick off and Dunne is not a part of the U.S. gymnastic team, as per the already announced roster. The 21-year-old, however, once disclosed that the Olympics are not in her future plans, and she also explained why she isn't looking to pursue it.

In 2021, Dunne revealed that she had an ankle injury that resulted in a fracture when she was 13 or 14 years old. Thus, she dropped her plans of going to the Olympics and instead chose to focus on going to school and being healthy.

