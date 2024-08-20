Olivia Dunne Playfully Teases Beau Paul Skenes as She Bargains for USD 2000+ Worth of Signed Rookie Baseball Cards

Olivia Dunne had a fantastic time during her recent weekend outing to New York City. The social media influencer was engaged in multiple activities and doing a lot of things, including playfully teasing her boyfriend Paul Skenes during her time at the Big Apple City.

Dunne was at the Fanatics Fest, where she went to shop for a Skenes signed baseball card from Topps, an American company that manufactures trading cards and other collectibles. While she inquired about the cost from the seller, she was surprised to see that the prices of these cards were way too high.

The 21-year-old gymnast wished to buy two cards, one priced at $750 and the other at $2400. So, she immediately started bargaining for them, and in her defense, she teasingly said that the cards were signed by just a pitcher.

Olivia Dunne said, “But he is just a pitcher.”

Topps and MLB later shared a joint Instagram post, in which fans could see in the video how Dunne was bargaining with the seller.

By the end of the video, the seller asked the American gymnast how much she would like to buy them. She responded by saying she would pay $2450 for both cards. The duo agreed to this, and the deal was locked as they both shook hands.

It is important to highlight that Dunne was engaged in a few more things over the weekend besides shopping for the cards. She went for dinner with her friends, clicked a picture with WWE star Tiffany Stratton, and also received the LSU belt from WWE for her impressive college legacy.

In one surprising turn of events, Dunne imitated Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. She was dressed up in her boyfriend’s No. 30 Pirates uniform and even wore a fake mustache to copy her beau’s style.

Later, Dunne took the mound to throw a pitch at the event, but it wasn't as impressive as Skenes' pitch. She then showcased her true talent by performing a tumbling routine off the mound, highlighting her gymnastics skills.

For her amazing Mimicry at the festival, she received tremendous love and support from MLB fans. Truly, she enjoyed the weekend to the fullest in NYC.

