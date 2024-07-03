Olivia Dunne Posts Hilarious Video About Not Being Selected For Olympics 2024 After Closing That Chapter: ‘Saddened’

Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes' girlfriend and an LSU gymnast, had a humorous reaction to the news of the USA gymnastics women's squad, who will participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dunne, who won the NCAA championship for LSU in April, was not considered.

Olivia Dunne shares hilarious reaction to not being selected for 2024 Paris Olympics

The LSU gymnast provided viewers with a funny look inside her gymnasium training. These contain excerpts where Dunne falters when trying to explain to followers why she wasn't chosen but with a hint of humor.

"Saddened to announce I wasn't selected for 2024 Olympics," she wrote in her story.



Following two days of fierce competition at the U.S. Olympic squad Trials, the women's squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was revealed Sunday. Hezly Rivera, 16, will compete in the gymnastics events in Paris alongside four other Tokyo Olympic participants: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

Olivia Dunne recently spoke on her future in gymnastics

Olivia Dunne's future is uncertain after capturing LSU's first NCAA gymnastics title. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the four-year-old senior has one year until she may return to LSU for her fifth-year eligibility. In an interview, she stated that she would not pursue the Olympics while still considering returning to LSU.

Advertisement

“So I do have eligibility for a fifth year, which I haven’t decided yet,” Dunne told The NY Post. She further stated, “I am thinking about it… But I do have eligibility (for another year at LSU).”

Dunne continued, “I don’t think I’m going to try for the Olympics or anything after, since I once competed for Team USA, and I closed that chapter and went to LSU.”

Dunne also added, “The national championship, that was obviously the end goal. That was the cherry on top of my senior year. It’s just so cool to be able to make history like with my whole team.”

However, her off-field life has been hectic over the previous several months. Olivia Dunne was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary edition, signed a NIL contract with content monetization platform Passes, cheered on her boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB debut at PNC Park, and participated in promotional events for businesses with which she is involved.

Her gymnastics future is now undetermined, but LSU hopes Livvy will return.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Reveals Why Her Olympic Gymnastics Dream Died Years Ago and How It's Not on Horizon for Future