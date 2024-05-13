Olivia Dunne Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Comparisons Amid ‘WAG Era’ After Paul Skenes’ MLB Debut

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have always caught attention, not only for their performance on-field but also for their blooming relationship. Their achievements are always a buzzing topic for the fans.

The standout gymnast at LSU has a massive following on social media platforms like TikTok. Skenes, on the other hand, is a rising star pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, their connection is drawing comparisons to some of the most powerful couples that merged sports and the entertainment world.

Olivia Dunne on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Comparisons

The couple is becoming known as a dynamic duo akin to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Their journey together took a step forward when Skenes made his MLB debut for the Pirates. He made an impressive performance that immediately grabbed headlines in the media.

Dunnes, being a supportive presence in her beau's life, shared a heartfelt celebration with Skenes after the game. Which offered a glimpse into their relationship for fans and followers alike. She captioned some pictures with the caption, “Way to go Bucco.”

Later, Dunnes shared a video on TikTok in which she captioned, “Livvy Dunne entering her MLB WAG era.” Also, their admirers recognize their influential impact both on and off the field.

The 'WAG Era' Comparison

MLB has embraced Dunne's presence, featuring her in social media posts and welcoming her into the fold of MLB's "WAG era" with enthusiasm. While Dunne contemplates her future, Skenes continues to excel in his baseball career.

He showcased the talent and potential that made him the top overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Dunne's unwavering support for Skenes was evident during his debut, as she expressed her confidence and pride in his accomplishments.

Reflecting on Skenes's journey to the majors, Dunne shared details of their relationship, including the excitement of his call-up to the Pirates. Their relationship, which became public last year, continues to flourish as they navigate the challenges of professional sports together.

As fans eagerly anticipate Skenes's return to the field for the Pirates, Dunne and Skenes serve as a beacon of love. Let us know in the comment if you see Mini Swift and Kelce in the couple.

