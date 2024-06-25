Olivia Dunne Reacts To Viral "Hawk Tuah" Remark From Fan On Intimate Pictures With Bf Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne addressed a growing social media trend by posting swimsuit images with her MLB star boyfriend Paul Skenes. The 21-year-old responded to a fan's "Hawk Tuah" TikTok remark after sharing Instagram photos of herself with Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Skenes.

Dunne and Skenes were on a boat in Pittsburgh after the latter started the Pirates' 3-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays. The couple enjoyed traveling along the Monongahela River. Dunne wore a lovely green bikini as the pair smiled and glanced at one other in one photo.

Olivia Dunne reacts to fan quoting viral “Hawk Tuah” remark

Surrounded by friends and stunning vistas, 'Livvy' flaunted her trendy swimsuit as she basked in the bliss of good weather and summer spirit at their boat party on Sunday. She could be seen staring lovingly into the eyes of her other half, who appeared serene against the backdrop of a bridge and stadium on the riverbank.



On Instagram Olivia Dunne captioned, “Hooked” posing with bf Paul Skenes. Soon many comments started coming, but one comment took all of Livy’s attention.

In response to a question regarding the "One move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time," a fan sent a gif of a woman who has lately gained attention for faking to spit with the sounds "hawk tuah."

Dunne reacted to the statement by tweeting, "Leave Miss Tuah out of this."

Olivia Dunne is really popular!

Not since Simone Biles has a gymnast acquired such a large following for her performances both in and out of the sport. Dunne's fame goes far beyond her time at LSU, as she has millions of followers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Her interesting articles, which frequently emphasize her gymnastics prowess, daily life, and personal style, have led to her rising popularity.

While some celebrities are hesitant to share personal details, Dunne is an open book, as she shares glimpses of all aspects of her life on social media. As, we got to see during the SI Swimsuit wear shoot.

Dunne is living the ideal of being both a highly accomplished athlete and a sought-after influencer, as seen on her Instagram.

