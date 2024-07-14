Olivia Dunne Reveals BF Paul Skenes' ‘Hidden Talent’ Off Field Which Every GF Desires In Partner

Off lately, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are both enjoying success in their respective career journeys. While Dunne has planned to extend another year at LSU, Skenes is busy with his MLB Rookie Season.

The power couple is always the talk of the town and recently again they made headlines after the American gymnast revealed a surprising yet the most essential hidden talent of her beau off the field. Let’s have a look at what she has to say!

Olivia Dunne unveils Paul Skenes' hidden talent

Dunne was recently spotted at the 2024 ESPYS where she interacted with the reporters and revealed her boyfriend’s Skenes’ hidden talent off the baseball field. The 21-year-old disclosed that Skenes is a good chef, which many would find quite interesting.

She said (via ESPN), “Paul's hidden talent? He's a chef! He is a very good cook.”

Additionally, Dunne also went on to praise the American baseball pitcher for his true personality, which is fun-loving and playful. She even mentioned that although he might not appear goofy during interviews, in reality, he is different.

Dunne continued by saying, “He's actually very goofy believe it or not. It doesn't seem that way in interviews, but he's a goofy guy.”

It is worth mentioning that, Dunne recently also expressed her admiration for her boyfriend with a single-word message as he and his Pirates squad secured another victory. She was not physically present to cheer for Skenes, owing to attending the ESPYS Awards, so she posted an Instagram story for the same.

Nonetheless, this sweet hidden talent of Skenes is indeed something every girlfriend desires in a partner.

Olivia Dunne’s recent romantic surprise gesture for boyfriend Paul Skenes

Just a few days ago, Paul Skenes was named to the National League All-Star team. Following this, the social media influencer planned a romantic surprise for him. She decorated the walls with golden balloons that spell “All-Star.”

Moreover, she even arranged a pizza and a bottle of champagne at the kitchen counter to celebrate the occasion. The couple enjoyed a wonderful time together, and Skenes hugged his girlfriend after the surprise. Dunne later shared a few glimpses of their happy moments with her Instagram family.

It is important to note that while Skenes is off to an impressive start in his MLB career, achieving this milestone after just 10 starts, Dunne is preparing to defend her NCAA Gymnastics Championship for the upcoming season.

