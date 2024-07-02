Olivia Dunne Reveals Why Her Olympic Gymnastics Dream Died Years Ago and How It's Not on Horizon for Future

Olivia Dunne, a senior gymnast at LSU Tigers, recently opened up about why she is not considering opting for the Olympics. She revealed how her past ankle injury is the sole reason why her dream of going to Olympic gymnastics died years ago.

Dunne even mentioned what else she is looking out for in the future. Let's uncover the entire story regarding what she has to say about her past injury and her future goals.

Olivia Dunne has no plans to go to Olympics Gymnastics

Olivia Dunne was merely 15 or 16 years old when she suffered a difficult time owing to an ankle injury that resulted in a fracture. This is the same time when the 21-year-old decided not to pursue gymnastics any further.

Dunne said (via Clutch Points.): “That dream has died. Well, I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old; my bone had like died in my ankle, and it fractured, so I kind of realized maybe this is not for me anymore, and maybe I should just go to college and be healthy and happy.”

It is important to note that Dunne has one more year of eligibility to compete at LSU. However, she has yet to decide whether she will opt for it, although she has her eyes set on the National Championship with her team. As for her future goals, Dunne admitted that she has not decided anything as she has one more year to do so.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Olympics gymnastics is set to run from July 27-August 5 at Bercy Arena in Paris. Some of the best athletes, including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, will represent Team USA in France.

Learn more about Olivia Dunne

Born on October 1, 2002, Olivia Dunne is an American artistic gymnast. She started her training in 2005 in New Jersey. She made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, finishing 28th in the race.

Dunne was also a part of the winning team at the NCAA Championships, where LSU won its first national championship title during the 2023-2024 season.

Apart from her gymnastics career, she is a model and social media influencer. She has 5.3 million followers on her Instagram profile, where she posts her stunning photographs.

